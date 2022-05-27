Is Will from ‘Stranger Things’ gay?

After three seasons of speculation, has Stranger Things finally confirmed whether Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will be queer in season four?

Fans had speculated Schnapp’s character was part of the LGBTQIA+ community since the official trailer for the season debuted, but things became particularly sus after star David Harbour joked in an interview with Netflix Latinoamérica that Will was “interested in someone else in the group” other than Eleven, who he attends school with in season four. Schnapp then liked a TikTok fan cam referencing Harbour’s comments and a budding romance between his character and Mike.

Back when season three aired in 2019, Schnapp said in an interview with The Wrap that he didn’t see his character as queer. He instead saw him as someone who wasn’t ready to grow up, particularly when he was compared to his friends who were pursuing relationships, but the actor noted at the time that it was up to the viewer to interpret his character’s sexuality.

So is Will gay?

Image via Netflix

While it has not yet been officially confirmed that Will is indeed gay, Stranger Things fans have speculated that he’ll embrace his queerness after developing a crush on his straight bestie Mike in season four.

At the end of season three, Will, Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) leave Hawkins for a new life. In season four, Will and Eleven go to a new school in California and become besties, but their friendship will likely be tested if and when Will’s crush on Mike is revealed.

If Will does end up being gay in season four, Schnapp’s character won’t be the first queer representation we’ve had on the hit Netflix show. Scoops Ahoy server Robin (Maya Hawke) came out to Steve (Joe Keery) as gay at the end of season three. Hawke told Wall Street Journal Magazine via Cosmopolitan that her character was originally meant to be Steve’s love interest and never intended to be queer, but she and Keery noted during filming that their characters had a better rapport as friends.

“Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and (Steve) shouldn’t get together, and that’s she’s gay. Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy had a lot of conversations throughout shooting and it wasn’t really until we were shooting episode four and five, I think, that we made the final decision.”

We should get a better idea about Will’s sexuality now that volume one of Stranger Things season four is now available on Netflix.