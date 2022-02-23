Tributes are pouring in from all over the Internet for Mark Lanegan, praising him as both a musician and a human, after the Screaming Trees vocalist passed away earlier this week.

Lanegan passed away at the age of 57 at his home in Ireland on the morning of Feb. 22. His gravelly voice graced songs from top-tier bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season (with Layne Staley from Alice in Chains), and of course in his own group, Screaming Trees.

For those unfamiliar with Lanegan’s music, one easy way to get in the know is through a duet he recorded with Kurt Cobain. The two covered the classic Lead Belly song “Where Did you Sleep Last Night,” which would be famously covered again by Nirvana for their MTV Unplugged in New York album.

Leading the tributes was music legend Iggy Pop, who shared a heartfelt message for the late singer.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:

Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan,

Iggy Pop — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) February 22, 2022

Peter Hook, the bassist for legendary new wave bands Joy Division and New Order, shared something similar.

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

English singer-songwriter Damon Michael Gough, better known as Badly Drawn Boy, said he was devastated by the loss.

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022

Garbage, a band that broke in the ’90s but still tours regularly, also chimed in.

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

The official Spotify account called Lanegan a “true grunge legend.”

Farewell to a true grunge legend, Mark Lanegan 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nSACFrC8s4 — Spotify (@Spotify) February 23, 2022

Rock band Silversun Pickups said Lanegan was one of the first musicians to say nice things about the group.

Mark Lanegan… 20 years ago, he was one of the first people to say lovely encouraging things to us. We weren’t good. He disagreed. Still over the moon about it. RIP 🙁 _b pic.twitter.com/PJj3ia5teL — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) February 23, 2022

Actor Donal Logue, who’s starred in numerous movies including Blade, Just Like Heaven, and the TV show Gotham Stories, counted Lanegan as a friend.

I consider myself so fortunate to have been friends with Mark Lanegan. What a beautiful, deep, and brilliant soul. Thank you, Greg Dulli, for introducing us. We got on like a house on fire, just like you knew we would. Love to Shelley and all of Mark's friends. This one cuts deep pic.twitter.com/HHpEcAEbak — donal logue (@donallogue) February 22, 2022

Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith said Lanegan’s death was a “huge loss.”

RIP Mark Lanegan. I was honoured to contribute a lyric and vocal on Rob Marshall's "Humanist" album alongside Mark and other notable artists…

Huge Loss RS pic.twitter.com/HL7zLoV16u — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) February 22, 2022

Electronic rocker Moby said some kind words as well.

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022

Hip-Hop artist Open Mike Eagle said he listens to Screaming Tree’s best known song often.

this song helps me a lot sometimes. rest in peace Mark Lanegan https://t.co/w0J3B1zBmD — ghetto fragile. (@Mike_Eagle) February 22, 2022

Host of Alternative Nation and music lover Matt Pinfield was also personal friends with Lanegan.

We lost a brother today. Mark Lanegan was an incredible voice, spirit and talented soul. This was taken at his studio right when I went to say goodbye to him and his wife Shelley before they moved to Europe. We will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/YDX05hw8Hl — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) February 22, 2022

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins said Lanegan was the best singer of his generation.

I hate this so much. Mark Lanegan was the best singer of our generation. He was my friend and the first person who’s music I liked to tell me they liked mine. This hurts so goddamn much. I love you @marklanegan — NATKINS (@NicoleAtkins) February 22, 2022

Legendary radio station KEXP shared some old clips of Lanegan in studio.

Rest in peace Mark Lanegan. There are no words for this tremendous loss. Mark was a rare talent, a true visionary, and a dear friend of the station. Revisit some of the many works that Mark leaves behind here and tune in as we honor his legacy at KEXP. https://t.co/PsnVsB90dx pic.twitter.com/0qvm6nUkBw — kexp (@kexp) February 22, 2022

Laura Jane Grace, lead singer of the hardcore band Against Me!, said they were also devastated.