Music world pays tribute to Mark Lanegan
Tributes are pouring in from all over the Internet for Mark Lanegan, praising him as both a musician and a human, after the Screaming Trees vocalist passed away earlier this week.
Lanegan passed away at the age of 57 at his home in Ireland on the morning of Feb. 22. His gravelly voice graced songs from top-tier bands like Queens of the Stone Age, Mad Season (with Layne Staley from Alice in Chains), and of course in his own group, Screaming Trees.
For those unfamiliar with Lanegan’s music, one easy way to get in the know is through a duet he recorded with Kurt Cobain. The two covered the classic Lead Belly song “Where Did you Sleep Last Night,” which would be famously covered again by Nirvana for their MTV Unplugged in New York album.
Leading the tributes was music legend Iggy Pop, who shared a heartfelt message for the late singer.
Peter Hook, the bassist for legendary new wave bands Joy Division and New Order, shared something similar.
English singer-songwriter Damon Michael Gough, better known as Badly Drawn Boy, said he was devastated by the loss.
Garbage, a band that broke in the ’90s but still tours regularly, also chimed in.
The official Spotify account called Lanegan a “true grunge legend.”
Rock band Silversun Pickups said Lanegan was one of the first musicians to say nice things about the group.
Actor Donal Logue, who’s starred in numerous movies including Blade, Just Like Heaven, and the TV show Gotham Stories, counted Lanegan as a friend.
Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith said Lanegan’s death was a “huge loss.”
Electronic rocker Moby said some kind words as well.
Hip-Hop artist Open Mike Eagle said he listens to Screaming Tree’s best known song often.
Host of Alternative Nation and music lover Matt Pinfield was also personal friends with Lanegan.
Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins said Lanegan was the best singer of his generation.
Legendary radio station KEXP shared some old clips of Lanegan in studio.
Laura Jane Grace, lead singer of the hardcore band Against Me!, said they were also devastated.