When Olivia Rodrigo put the pedal to the metal with her hit debut single, “Drivers License“, she showcased the history-making, record-breaking charisma that would inevitably make her a stand-out artist — one duly rewarded with 7 Grammy nominations.

Nominated across seven categories like Best New Artist and Record of the Year, Rodrigo also shared that she’d be performing at the 2022 Grammys. Fans couldn’t wait to see Rodrigo rewarded for her immense talent and hard work, and were ecstatic when she booked her first win of the night for Best New Artist.

When listeners first heard the lead-in notes to “Drivers License” and the passionate singing behind it, it didn’t matter if you were currently experiencing heartache or were happily dating, engaged, married, or single — fans belted the lyrics like their pain was fresh. Rodrigo’s talent demands attention as she evokes all of the emotions in her songs.

It wasn’t just “Drivers License” that made fans emotional. Follow-up hits like “Good 4 U” and “Deja Vu” made an impact on listeners worldwide. While the Grammys are an incredible honor, Rodrigo has been nominated and won several awards already for her debut album Sour.

The American Music Awards honored Olivia Rodrigo as Best New Artist at the 2021 awards, Best International Song at the 2022 Brits, and Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. As Rodrigo continues to take the world by storm, fans anxiously anticipate her next award-winning and record-breaking album.

So what Grammys did Rodrigo win at the 2022 ceremony? Let’s take a look.

Best New Artist

Album of the Year — Sour

Record of the Year — “Drivers License”

Best Music Video — “Good 4 U“

Song of the Year — “Drivers License”

Best Pop Solo Performance — “Drivers License”

Best Pop Vocal Album — Sour

Congratulations to Rodrigo for her first Grammys wins.