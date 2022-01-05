People are going wild over Jill Scott sex tape rumors

In the year 2000, a fresh-faced R&B singer named Jill Scott burst on the scene with an album called Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1. It was very popular, propelled by the hit singles “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat).”

The album would eventually go platinum, and her two follow-up albums would go gold. She won acclaim, countless fans, and Grammys. She also appeared in movies and television over the years. In a word, she’s beloved.

That made it all the spicier when news broke on Twitter that a Scott sex tape was floating around. For some reason, it’s something that everyone wanted to see. The responses were extremely horny, from both men and women who identify as Scott fans.

Take a look at some of the examples.

Jill Scott sex tape? Somebody link me please — Dominique♍️ (@DomaLatrice) January 4, 2022

Part of the fun was with how creative people got with the news.

Me to my meat when i find that Jill Scott sextape🥴😂 pic.twitter.com/NJRQBTCRAx — GZA The GENIUS🧠🎰🎯💰💵💳 (@goodz_cg) January 5, 2022

Who can lead me to this Jill Scott sextape? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/qgfQmvO9EP — PistolGrip Moose (Wolf SZN) (@PistolGripMoose) January 5, 2022

This is obviously what the people want.

Me looking for Jill Scott sex tape 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2jLxnMVQeG — I'm Broke Baby (@The__Big_Homie) January 4, 2022

Jill Scott got a sex tape?



Lord, if that link just happens to find me I’ll say grace next time I eat. pic.twitter.com/BAXpoCdEXb — 🌹DEACON REDD🌹 (@iReddHerring) January 4, 2022

As time went on and an actual sex tape didn’t appear, some people got angry.

To all the niggas gatekeeping that Jill Scott link: pic.twitter.com/SViBQ02clu — 😮‍💨 (@Quadre) January 5, 2022

It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that ?! Report his account pic.twitter.com/r9cPl4UGtp — jade 🎎✨ (@JadeForeverr_) January 4, 2022

You know what, if y’all lying about this Jill Scott flic you’re going to hell and ya mami cant save ya pic.twitter.com/ZPLrLfZV6A — Nina Brown 🤎 (@The_RichWun) January 4, 2022

Because this is Twitter and everyone is accessible, Scott herself replied to the hoopla.

Say word!?! I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate pic.twitter.com/9uGO2PFhtK — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 5, 2022

Despite her love for her fans, Scott, who is 49, recently appeared on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast and said she is thinking about moving to another country and away from the United States because of racism.

“It’s terrifying because it doesn’t matter if you have, or you don’t,” Scott said about raising a young black man in today’s America. “All that matters is that you’re brown. That’s it.”

She said the idea of her son traveling around by himself one day is really scary.

“Just to know that he will be on the road, just to know that he will be away from people that love him in a world that will decide whether he’s guilty of something because he’s brown. That’s terrifying. It makes me consider leaving this place often.”

So, where would she go? Scott said the Netherlands sounds like a really neat place.

“We like Holland. They chilling,” she told Hill. “They have great healthcare, they ride their bikes everywhere … people are pretty fit. They speak more than Dutch. Most people […] speak three or four different languages. That’s dope. It’s below sea-level so, the food is well-hydrated.”

In 2020, Scott was picked to star as gospel queen Mahalia Jackson in Mahalia!, with Jamie Foxx and Queen Latifah producing the movie.

“This is such an incredibly important story to tell, and we’re thrilled to work with Jamie on the project. Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our Clark Sisters producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia’s inspiring journey to becoming the Queen of Gospel music,” Latifah said.