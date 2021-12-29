Rapper Birdman sued for $141k in back rent, plus cleaning fees

After allegedly skipping out on his rent for five months, rapper Birdman is being sued by his landlord for back payments totaling $141,000. Birdman, aka Bryan Williams, known for his solo work, as well as being a member of rap duo Big Tymers, is being sued by Cycad Management for breach of contract, according to RadarOnline.

Cycad manages the property of the seven-bedroom, 7,509 square-foot Bel Air mansion the hip hop mogul has been living in since August. They claim the Cash Money Records co-founder owes them an additional $6,624 in cleaning fees as well, bringing the total amount sought to $147,624. Hip Hop DX reports that the complaint reads, “At present, Defendants are very delinquent — nearly 5 months delinquent in rent — and also owe plaintiff other monies for cleaning services rendered at the Rental Property at Defendant’s request.”

According to reports, Williams did not sign any paperwork with Cycad but the company maintains that the rapper entered into a verbal handshake agreement that entitles them to the rent under a California legal loophole. Cycad sent a series of letters to the star in an attempt to be remunerated for the $33,000 a month rent on the mansion but say they received no reply. They are insisting he leave the premises by Jan. 1 and will be filing for “daily damages each day that Defendant remains in possession of the Rental Property,” according to RadarOnline.

This is not the first time Birdman has been involved in a property squabble. The mogul lost his Miami mansion in 2020 after a foreclosure lawsuit. Williams was accused of failing to keep up with the property’s mortgage payments. It is currently up for sale, with a price tag of $33 million.