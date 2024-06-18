Rimowa brand ambassador, Rosé of girl group BLACKPINK is seen at the RIMOWA 'Mint & Papaya' collection launch photocall on April 15, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea.
hoto by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
Rosé’s unexpected announcement could mean big changes are in store for Blackpink

We're not getting a new album any time soon.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 02:17 pm

Rosé is leaving YG Entertainment.

The singer announced the move to The Black Label, an associate company of YG co-founded by frequent Blackpink producer Teddy, on her Instagram page on Tuesday by opening up about the creative struggles she has faced in her decade-spanning career. “As you all know, I have come from a place where more things have been done for me over doing things on my own,” she told her 78 million followers, addressing the K-Pop idol system in general, and YG in particular.

As one-fourth of the girl group phenomenon that is Blackpink, Rosé has only occasionally had the space to showcase her songwriting skills — something she has always been passionate about.

What does this mean for the future of Blackpink?

While The Black Label’s close proximity to YG facilitates Rosé’s continued involvement with the group that has defined her musical journey so far, this intentional change also seems to indicate that the singer will be focusing on her solo endeavors for the foreseeable future.

Blackpink have only released two studio albums and two extended plays in eight years, which is staggeringly low for K-pop standards. Still, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie have never distanced themselves from the group entirely as they navigated their solo endeavors related not just to music but fashion and acting.

In December of last year, Blackpink renewed their contracts for group activities with YG with a promise of a new album and a world tour on the horizon. However, soon after, both Jennie and Jisoo announced they were launching their own labels called Odd Atelier and Blissoo, respectively, to cover their solo projects. Lisa followed in April, penning a new deal with RCA Records.

All four members of Blackpink have now taken significant steps to ensure a more independent and successful solo journey, which isn’t exactly a great sign for the future of Blackpink. Still, they are under contract with YG, as mentioned, and are expected to find time among their solo promotions to release and perform music as a group.

