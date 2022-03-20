Soujia Boy announces new child and joyfully embraces their mother
DeAndre Cortez Way, better known as Soulja Boy is having his first child, and he just shared the news with his friends and fans in a fun, joy-filled celebration.
As Soulja Boy prepares to toss an item filled with powder, a woman beside him eagerly holds a confetti cannon. Within seconds, the big announcement caused an eruption of excitement as it was revealed that the bundle of joy is a sweet boy.
Soulja Boy immediately enveloped his partner in a warm embrace as they both laughed and felt a world of emotion in learning that they were having a boy. “It’s a boy, it’s a boy,” Soulja Boy kept repeating as he peppered her face with kisses, and loved ones around them cheered.
Soulja Boy is most famously known for his break-out 2007 hit, Crank That, and with eight studio albums — he’s been a consistent presence in the music realm since then.
According to TMZ, the expectant mother is a woman called Jackie, who has styled hair for a variety of big names including Nikki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez and more.
This afternoon, Soulja Boy shared a sweet message to his son — promising to love him forever and thanking God for the blessing. Congratulations, Soulja Boy.