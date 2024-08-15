Image Credit: Disney
Image via JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids: What happened to Bang Chan’s eye?

Bang Chan's not letting anything stop his swag.
Demi Phillips
Published: Aug 15, 2024 06:17 pm

Stray Kids knows how to leave a lasting impression, and their recent performance on M Countdown was no exception. On Aug. 8, the group took to the stage to perform two tracks from their latest album, ATE—”Chk Chk Boom” and “JJAM.” But while the performances were as electrifying as ever, something else caught fans’ attention: Bang Chan, the group’s leader, was wearing an eye patch over his right eye.

At first, fans assumed it was just another cool accessory, and an item Bang Chan added to complete his stage outfit. But when he showed up the next day at a fan meeting still wearing the eye patch, curiosity started to grow. Later, when Bang Chan left the building, fans noticed that while the eye patch was gone, his eye was covered with bandages instead. Naturally, this sparked even more concern, with fans taking to social media to send their well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery.

What happened to Bangchan’s eye?

Of course, STAYs (Stray Kids fans) being the caring bunch they are, asked pretty bluntly, tagging him and other members online. It wasn’t until he was talking to fans on the messaging app Bubble that Bang Chan revealed what happened. His answer? Well, it turns out he had a stye in his eye, and the eye patch was just there to cover it up. “STAYs will give me a hug, yeah?,” he wrote. “I’m actually going to go for the hugs! Hahaha. Oh actually, I can’t. I can’t give you my stye. Hahahaha”

Bang Chan was quick to reassure everyone that there was nothing to worry about and that he was doing just fine. For now, it seems like Bang Chan is taking the necessary precautions to heal, but it’s clear his fans are eager to see him back to his usual self. Here’s hoping his eye gets better soon!

