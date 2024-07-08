Stray Kids ATE album release date, confirmed

Fanfare around Stray Kids’ upcoming album has reached fever pitch, with listeners enjoying a flurry of developments in the lead up to the South Korean group’s much-anticipated project.

News of the K-pop boy band’s upcoming album arrives a little over six months after their most recent EP, Rock-Star and they’re set to follow-up on that success with a batch of new tracks hotly approaching. Titled ATE, Stray Kids’ imminent album comes during what might be the biggest year in the band’s history, following their 2024 debut at the Met Gala and their ongoing preparations for a mammoth world tour.

2024 also marks Stray Kids’ six-year anniversary as a band, with ATE adding to an expansive discography that traces them from debut album Go Live to breakout smash hits like “God’s Menu”. All of it appears to be leading to what might be Stray Kids’ biggest project yet, but when exactly will the boy band’s new album ATE be released?

Stray Kids’ new mini album ATE will be released globally on July 19, 2024. The release date was confirmed when the band shared a trailer for the project on June 19, which featured each of the eight band members eating fortune cookies and enduring a series of unlucky events.

The trailer also confirmed the name of a featured track on ATE, titled “Chk Chk Boom”. While the remaining songs have not yet been revealed with an official tracklist, fans have speculated that unreleased songs like “Mountains” and “Runners” will appear on ATE, as well as the self-titled track “Stray Kids”. Fans were given a preview of the latter track on July 6, as well as visuals featuring the band in dressing rooms and commuting on a bus.

ATE is expected to feature eight tracks, including a festival version of “Chk Chk Boom.” It will mark Stray Kids’ ninth mini album overall, and serve as the follow up to 2023’s ROCK-STAR. That project spawned the smash hit single “LALALALA”. In the time since, the boy band has released a swathe of standalone singles, like 2024’s “Why”, as well as collaborative tracks with artists like Lil Durk, Burna Boy, J. Cole and Charlie Puth.

Elsewhere, Stray Kids bandmates ​​Bang Chan and Felix shared an image on social media of themselves alongside Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, with the duo accompanying the post by teasing “all the awesome things we have in store.” It’s not yet known why the crossover took place, but some fans have speculated that it might signal a Stray Kids song will appear on the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.

