Will Stray Kids be in ‘Deadpool 3’?

The Marvel fans are finally back on the hype train, as the most highly anticipated collaboration of the century is about to drop: Deadpool & Wolverine. Now that we’re only a few weeks away from the anti-hero mashup on the silver screen, rumor has it that a certain K-pop boy band called Stray Kids — you might have heard of them once or twice — might be in the movie.

Of course, at this point, anything regarding the film that hasn’t yet been shown through a trailer is merely speculative. Some fans, however, wholeheartedly believe that this might be the K-Pop debut on the silver screen that we didn’t know we wanted but definitely needed. The theories aren’t far-fetched, either — on the contrary. The group has taken the reins as K-Pop’s Fourth Generation leaders, and at this point, they’re undeniably one of the industry’s most successful acts, so, could they have been invited to Deadpool 3?

Are Stray Kids going to be in Deadpool & Wolverine?

“Stray Kids, I love Stray Kids.” ❤️



— Ryan Reynolds at the #DeadpoolAndWolverine fan event in Seoul



pic.twitter.com/7TwHMFtV0E — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 4, 2024

There is not yet any confirmation as to whether Stray Kids will be making a cameo in Deadpool 3. However, if they do, some fans saw it coming from miles away. During the press tour for the film, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have shown multiple times that they’re eager not only to meet Stray Kids, but they’ve also been suspiciously near them as of late.

Self-proclaimed STAY Ryan Reynolds has been seen time and time again praising Stray Kids, and the press tour in South Kora gave him a chance to link up with the Aussie leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan. According to OSEN, Reynolds, Jackman, and Stray Kids not only got the chance to meet for the very first time, but the Korean media has also reported that they managed to film some mysterious content.

This sudden connection also aligns with Stray Kids’ new album release, which is set for July 19 — a week before Deadpool 3 hits theaters. Perhaps Stray Kids might be doing what they do best, and have a place in the Deadpool soundtrack. The theory has layers, and we’re starting to believe them.

