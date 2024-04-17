The members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are all wearing smiles as they pose for a cute group photo.
Is there a Stray Kids comeback in 2024?

Looks like the STAYs will be fed real good this year.
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:52 am

K-pop fans are constantly on the edge, eagerly awaiting news of their favorite groups’ comebacks. And when it comes to Stray Kids, the anticipation usually reaches a fever pitch.

After all, the members are widely known for their electrifying live performances. That’s why it’s no surprise that fans want to be kept in the loop for when they’ll be having their next comeback. Although their last comeback was only five months ago, the hunger for new music is still palpable. 

Step-Out 2024

Right before the new year, Stray Kids unveiled their traditional Step-Out video on New Year’s Eve. This clip offered a look back at their accomplishments from 2023, while also providing a glimpse into their packed itinerary for the upcoming months. 

Of course, among the highlights on their agenda is their third, highly anticipated, world tour. However, that’s not all the K-pop stars have in store for their fans. The devoted fan base, STAYs, are also eagerly awaiting a fourth meeting with the idols, as well as an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled album. 

Additionally, Stray Kids want fans to look forward to another “special album” release. There will also be new episodes of the beloved 2 Kids Show and 1 Kid’s Room. Adding to the excitement, Stray Kids announced the opening of SKZOO pop-up stores in the bustling cities of Seoul and Busan. With all this in line, the STAYs are set to have an eventful year with Stray Kids.

A Potential Summer Comeback

According to the trusted Allkpop, Stray Kids is gearing up for a comeback this summer, based on information from industry sources. They are also set to reveal the highly anticipated album in the coming months. Although there have been no official dates announced, or confirmations about the comeback, fans speculate that Stray Kids’ return will likely occur in June. 

The group’s last EP, Rock-Star has set the bar sky-high, with chart-topping hits like “Megaverse,” “Lalalala,” and “Social Path,” showcasing their unparalleled talent and versatility. With each comeback, they have pushed boundaries, defied expectations, and left fans clamoring for more. So, it is only natural that fans are expecting an electrifying comeback for the summer.

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.