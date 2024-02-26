Stray Kids, the formidable force born out of JYP Entertainment, has managed to carve out a space for themselves in the ever-competitive K-pop space. The eight-member boy group is known for its incredibly experimental music and large fanbase. Each member of Stray Kids brings their own distinct flavor to the group. While newer fans are getting to know about Stray Kids, it’s important to know where they fall in terms of age. This also gives you a better understanding of their relationship dynamic.

Recommended Videos

Bang Chan

Bang Chan is the charismatic leader, rapper, vocalist, producer, and dancer of Stray Kids. He was born on Oct. 3, 1997, which means he is currently 26 years old. Although he was born in South Korea, his family moved to Sydney, Australia when he was young and he grew up there. Bang Chan plays a pivotal role in Stray Kids in guiding the group and is constantly praised for his efforts.

Lee Know

Lee Minho, popularly called Lee Know, was born on Oct. 25, 1998, in Gimpo, South Korea. He is currently 25 years old. Lee Know is the main dancer and vocalist of Stray Kids. His exceptional skills and hard work were evident even before he debuted as a member of Stray Kids. Overall, Lee Know is known to be an indispensable part of the group’s performance and relationship dynamics.

Changbin

Seo Changbin was born on Aug. 11, 1999, and is currently 24 years old. He serves as the lead rapper, vocalist, and producer of many of Stray Kids’ music. Changbin is known for his powerful and fast-paced rap style and he adds an edge to the group’s music. Despite his big muscles, he’s a real softie on the inside and is the fun, “middle sibling” in the group.

Hyunjin

Hwang Hyunjin is the group’s main dancer, rapper, vocalist, and visual. He was born on March 20, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, and is currently 23 years old. Hyunjin is known for his captivating beauty and multifaceted talents. His dance prowess and musicality have made him a prominent figure both within and outside the K-pop industry.

Han

Han Jisung was born on Sept. 14, 2000, and is currently 23 years old. He is the main rapper, lead vocalist, and producer for Stray Kids. He is known as the “ace” of Stray Kids, and is popular for shocking newer fans with his amazing vocals, despite being a rapper. Han is also known for his poetic and introspective lyricism, bringing depth to the group’s discography.

Felix

Lead dancer, vocalist, and sub rapper, Lee Felix Yongbok was born on Sept. 15, 2000, in Sydney, Australia. He later moved to South Korea in 2017 to become an idol. Felix is currently 23 years old, and is one of the more popular members of Stray Kids. He is a sweet and caring person, which juxtaposes his powerful, fierce stage presence.

Seungmin

Kim Seungmin was born on Sept. 22, 2000, in Seoul, South Korea, and is currently 23 years old. He is the main vocalist of Stray Kids. Seungmin is known for his emotive singing as he adds a melodic touch to the group’s music. In addition to his vocal talents, he is popular for his warm personality, charm, and approachable demeanor.

I.N.

Born on Feb. 8, 2001, Yang Jeongin, also known as I.N. is currently 23 years old. He is the lead vocalist and youngest member of Stray Kids. Despite his young age, I.N. showcases a mature vocal range and contributes to the group’s harmonies beautifully. His vocal range has garnered praise from fans and industry experts alike. He’s also widely adored by the fans for his absolutely cute demeanor.