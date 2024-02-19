How old is Felix from Stray Kids?

Among the members of Stray Kids, Felix is a standout figure. With a piercing deep voice, mesmerizing stage presence, and loveable personality, his unique blend of talents has awarded him tons of fans. Felix joined Stray Kids as a trainee under JYP Entertainment, and after successfully navigating the intense competition in the reality show Stray Kids, he officially debuted with the rest of the group. Since then, Felix has greatly contributed to the group’s success.

As the love for Felix grows, fans will want to know more about their favorite idol, particularly his birthday and age… so you can celebrate with him! And who knows? Maybe his birthday could coincide with the anticipated Stray Kids tour, which is expected to be announced sometime this year, following the release of their most recent album.

What’s Felix’s age and star sign?

Felix, whose full name is Lee Felix Yong-bok, was born on Sept. 10 2000. He is currently 23 years old and despite his relatively young age, he has already made a major splash in the K-pop scene. Felix’s birth date places him under the Virgo zodiac. Virgos are known for their meticulous nature, attention to detail, and practical approach to life, and these qualities are evident in the young idol.

The Virgo sign is ruled by the planet Mercury, which is associated with communication and intellect. This connection may explain Felix’s ability to express himself effectively, especially in his heartfelt messages to fans. They are also often described as hardworking and reliable, which may contribute to Felix’s dedicated work ethic and commitment to his craft.

Virgos are also known for their humility, and Felix’s down-to-earth demeanor aligns well with this astrological profile. Beyond the glitz and glamor, Felix’s journey is a testament to the power of passion, hard work, and staying true to oneself. As we look ahead, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapters in Felix’s career, confident that he will continue to evolve as an artist, both individually, and as a member of Stray Kids.