All Stray Kids albums in order

So far, Stray Kids have released more than a dozen EPs and albums, making them one of the hardest working K-pop groups around.

Their powerful performances, compelling lyrics, and innovative music production have been rocking the industry since their official debut. Now half a decade into their stardom, it seems they’re just getting started. Stray Kids’ complete discography is ripe with amazing songs, EP series, projects sung entirely in Japanese, and even a Christmas album. Here’s each Stray Kids album, in order of release.

Mixtape (2018)

Stray Kids released Mixtape on Jan. 8, 2018, two months before their official debut. The album introduced the members and their individual talents. The relatable track “Hellevator,” which was accompanied by a music video, addressed the struggles faced by individuals on their journey to success.

The I Am series (2018)

Stray Kids made their official debut on March 26, 2018, with the EP, I Am NOT. Building on the success of their debut, they quickly followed up with I Am WHO, which was released on Aug. 6, 2018. Closing out the I Am series, Stray Kids released I Am YOU on Oct. 22, 2018. This trio solidified their presence as formidable, rising K-pop stars.

The Clé series (2019-2020)

Marking the beginning of a new era, Stray Kids unveiled their fourth EP, Clé 1: MIROH on March 25, 2019. The title track “MIROH,” became an anthem for the group, as it showcased their determination and resilience in the face of challenges. Continuing the series, they released the Clé 2: Yellow Wood EP on June 19, 2019. Towards the end of 2019, they followed up with the EP, Clé 2: LEVANTER on Dec. 9. Closing the series was Step Out of Clé, released in 2020 to back the U.S. segment of Stray Kids’ first concert tour, District 9: Unlock World Tour.

GO生 (GO LIVE) (2020)

The release of their first official studio album, GO生 (GO LIVE) on June 17, 2020, was a pivotal moment for Stray Kids. The album was a huge success, making its debut as the number-one album on the weekly Circle Album Chart. Moreover, it secured the fifth position on the monthly chart.

IN生 (IN LIFE) (Repackage) (2020)

Following the success of GO生, Stray Kids released a repackaged version titled IN生 (IN LIFE) on Sept. 14, 2020. This edition included eight additional tracks, including the popular “Back Door.” IN LIFE was subsequently nominated for the Album Bonsang at the 35th Golden Disc Awards.

ALL IN (2020)

On Oct. 27, 2020, Stray Kids released their first Japanese EP, ALL IN. The EP’s lead single “All In,” along with the music video, became yet another hit for the group. The EP peaked at the second spot on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart.

NOEASY (2021)

Stray Kids in 2021 returned with their second studio album, NOEASY. The album challenged the misconception that the group’s music was “noise music,” and also symbolized their growing artistic diversity. The album sold over a million copies worldwide.

Christmas EveL (2021)

Celebrating the holidays with their fans, “STAY,” Stray Kids released the Christmas-themed single album Christmas EveL on Nov. 29, 2021. The album eventually secured the number one spot on the Circle Album Chart, surpassing sales of over 1.2 million copies.

ODDINARY (2022)

Expanding their musical horizons, Stray Kids released ODDINARY on Jan. 24, 2022. The EP included the popular tracks, “Maniac,” “Venom,” and “Freeze.” ODDINARY was also quite successful, topping charts in South Korea, Poland, and Finland.

Circus (2022)

Released on June 22, 2022, Circus marked Stray Kids’ second Japanese EP. Based on a circus concept, the EP featured a collection of six tracks, including the Japanese versions of “Venom” and “Maniac” from the ODDINARY EP. The EP impressively claimed the top spot on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums, and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

Maxident (2022)

Stray Kids unveiled their seventh EP, Maxident, on Oct 7, 2022. The EP dominated both local and international charts. It also became their first album to surpass three million sales, earning Stray Kids the prestigious triple million certification from the Korean Music Content Association (KMCA).

The Sound (2023)

The Sound marked Stray Kids’ first full-length Japanese studio album. Themed around orchestral elements, the album comprised six original Japanese songs, and four previously released tracks recorded in Japanese. The title track “The Sound,” depicted the group’s increased confidence as musicians.

5-Star (2023)

Stray Kids released their third Korean studio album, 5-Star, on June 2, 2023. The album delved into themes of self-assurance, individuality, and ambitions. Fusing several musical genres, the album featured twelve tracks, including the lead single “S Class.”

Social Path (2023)

Released on Sept. 6, 2023, Social Path was introduced by the dual lead singles: “Social Path,” featuring Japanese singer-songwriter Lisa, and the Japanese version of “Super Bowl.”

Rock-Star (2023)

Stray Kids released their eighth EP, Rock-Star on November 10, 2023. The EP’s lead single, “Lalalala,” became the group’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 90. Rock-Star also topped the charts both in South Korea and the United States.