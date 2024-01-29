All Stray Kids members’ heights, confirmed

In the blinding world of the Stray Kids, knowing the members’ heights is the barest minimum. How could you not know how tall Felix and Lee Know are?

Unsurprisingly, K-pop fans are very, very invested in the lives of their idols. While it may seem downright intrusive to an outsider, it’s almost always born out of genuine love and interest. Who doesn’t want to know if their idol towers over them, or is of similar height? Or maybe even shorter? The desire to connect deeper with these hit-making superstars often has fans curious. Here, we’ll take a look at the heights of each Stray Kids member, and which performances showed off their height in the best light.

Bang Chan

Since Stray Kids’ debut, Bang Chan has been admired for his commanding stage presence. Overall, as the group’s leader, producer, and main vocalist, he stands out for his performances. For example, his stage presence while performing “God’s Menu” during KCON LA in 2022, is still etched into our minds. Standing at 5 feet and 7 inches, he exudes a distinctive positivity that attracts people, as if by a magnet.

Lee Know

At 5 feet and 8 inches tall, Lee Know’s role as the group’s main dancer makes him stand out on stage. His sleek moves and stylish presence add so much flair to Stray Kids’ performances, and also make him look much taller than he is. For example, his simultaneous energy and gracefulness during the “LALALALA” performance on Music Bank are particularly unmatched. Although it may not seem like it from the get-go, Lee Know is incredibly sociable and friendly once he opens up. Moreover, his goofy sense of humor and adoration for cats make him relatable to fans.

Changbin

Known for his rapid-fire raps and energetic stage presence, Changbin is the compact powerhouse of Stray Kids. Despite standing at just 5 feet 6 inches tall, he always attracts attention in the group’s music videos and performances. His swag in F.HERO and MILLI’s single, “Mirror Mirror,” proves that stature is no measure of the impact he brings. Along with his impressive muscles, Changbin also has a big heart.

Hyunjin

Hyunjin stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, not only commanding attention with his visuals, but also with his versatile skills as a dancer and rapper. Overall, his irresistible charm is undeniable. At first glance, he might appear aloof, but he is, in fact, one of the most easy-going members of the group. His performance of “Maniac” at the 2022 MAMA Awards shows his dedication to giving his all.

Han

As Stray Kids’ rapper and energy source, Han brings dynamism to the group’s performances. He may be just 5 feet 7 inches tall, but he packs a punch in the energy he constantly brings to the stage. Han is widely known among the fandom for his charismatic stage presence and connection with the audience. While covering “I’ll Be Your Man” by BTOB during Kingdom for example, Han’s performance was legendary. As far as personality goes, he may sometimes be perceived as blunt or insensitive, but he is just very honest, and also a very loving and relatable idol.

Felix

Felix’s height, 5 feet 6 inches, is often overshadowed by his deep voice, rap skill, and dance ability. He is a very warm and outgoing person, and has shown this many times to both idols and fans. However, we’ll never forget when he shared his delicious brownie recipe, which might be the hottest thing any K-pop idol has done. It’s hard to take your eyes off him on stage, but during Stray Kids’ “Venom” performance at the 2022 MAMA Awards, we may have fallen in love just a little bit more.

Seungmin

Seungmin, the lead vocalist of Stray Kids, is known to bring emotional depth to the group’s performances. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall, and is one of the taller members of the group. His vocal prowess is incredible and unforgettable, particularly in the group’s performance of “Hall of Fame” at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards. Altogether, Seungmin has a down-to-earth personality that fans can easily connect to, and has been a fan favorite idol since their debut.

I.N.

Stray Kids’ youngest member, I.N. is known for his vocals and youthful energy. The 5 feet 6 inches tall idol possesses a very clear and hypnotizing voice. He adds a vibrancy to the group that is appreciated by the fandom. His cover of Lee Mija’s “Camelia Lady” was breathtaking and chilling, and fans haven’t stopped raving about it since. Fans find I.N. endearing and naturally sweet, and is considered the cure one in the group, particularly for his relatability.