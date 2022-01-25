Sunny Day Real Estate will reportedly reunite again for a tour

Sunny Day Real Estate, the illustrious midwest emo band that’s actually from Seattle, is hitting the road for the first time in twelve years, according to Spin. Jeremy Egnik, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith are in for the reunion, but the band’s original bassist Nate Mendel, won’t be coming along.

There aren’t any more details available yet, but the band finally has a completely blank Instagram account, @sdretour, which Goldsmith verified on his own active IG. Look, it’s more than we’ve gotten in a very long time.

The band formed in 1992 and released two albums on Sub Pop, Diary and Pink Album, only one of which made it to print before SDRE broke up. They briefly reunited in 1988 to put out two more albums before breaking up again in 2000 to reunite briefly to tour in 2009-2020 and release a split 7″ with Circa Survive in 2014.

In the meantime, the band members have stayed busy. Egnik has a successful solo career and is currently touring with Cursive and The Appleseed Cast. His most recent album, Ghosts, came out in 2017. Mendel and Goldsmith joined a little band called the Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl, though Goldsmith left in 1997.

It remains to be seen if the band has another two-album cycle in them before inevitably parting ways again.

In 2018, Goldsmith had some choice words on Facebook, writing, “the greatest Sunny Day Real Estate record ever made remains silenced, abandoned and buried within the murkiest depths of David Grohl’s sock drawer.” But since the current incarnation has no overlap with Foo Fighters, Grohl’s hosiery can’t stop them now.