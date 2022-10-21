Swifties are losing their minds over Laura Dern in ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift dropped an absolute bombshell a few hours out from the release of her tenth studio album Midnights, in the way of revealing that the LP will also feature a comprehensive number of accompanying music videos with some pretty huge names.

The one name that stood out above the rest, however, was Laura Dern. The internet is pretty much frothing at the mouth, encapsulated perfectly by this fan:

LAURA DERN IN A TAYLOR VIDEO pic.twitter.com/Tg1dSbKMAG — Joaquín🥩 (@amnseiac) October 21, 2022

The videos will also feature the likes of Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Laith Ashley, and Mike Birbiglia among others, but damn we’re just so excited about Laura Dern.

JACK ANTONOFF AND ALL THE HAIM SISTERS ON THE VISUAL ALBUM AAAAND LAURA DERN?!?!??!!? — hallowemma 🎃 MIDNIGHTS SPOILERS (@joshspankindun) October 21, 2022

I CANT BELIEVE SHE GOT LAURA DERN LIKE — delphine🗽NYC release week (@seeitinmymind) October 21, 2022

LAURA DERN IN TAYLOR SWIFT MUSIC VIDEO? pic.twitter.com/awssWrNhwp — alex (@hannahtheebaker) October 21, 2022

Laura dern I dropped my phone pic.twitter.com/Hv5tCNOARA — Girl (@eboyanti) October 21, 2022

Dern is a veteran actor who has been playing in Hollywood’s major leagues since the 80s, first appearing in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. She has since gone on to appear in a number of Lynch’s projects, including his reboot of Twin Peaks. Of course, the mention of Blue Velvet caused some diehard Swifties to strap their tinfoil hats on.

taylor collaborated with lana who covered blue velvet which obviously is where the title of blue velvet comes from and who was in in blue velvet? laura dern. who will be in these music videos apparently. david lynch and laura dern colab like blue velvet? twin peaks the return pic.twitter.com/UoBNkkMXqn — twinlor peakswift (grace) (@doraspenlows) October 21, 2022

Dern’s meteoric rise to reverence truly began to kick off in the 90s in films like Afterburn and of course, Jurassic Park. She is also something of a gay icon, celebrated for her advocacy and representation of the LGBTQ+ community for cinema. She also played Admiral Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, if that’s your thing.

Anyway, Midnights day is officially here. It’s a damn big deal, with the drop even somehow managing to get tied into British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s resignation. Seriously.

At this stage, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and go listen to Midnights, which just dropped.