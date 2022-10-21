Taylor Swift’s new visual album, ‘Midnights’, is finally here

Swifties can take a big, deep sigh of relief before immediately hyperventilating once more, as Taylor Swift has finally released her long-awaited tenth studio album, Midnights.

The album, which Swift earlier confirmed to be a visual one, follows on from her double whammy in 2020 of Folklore and Evermore, the former of which gave Swift her third ‘Album of the Year’ award at the Grammys.

Coinciding with the album’s release, Swift is also sharing the first installment of her visual album — the music video for “Anti-Hero”, later today.

You can listen to Taylor Swift’s full tenth studio album, Midnights, below.