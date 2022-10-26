Taylor Swift responds to “fat scale” controversy by making a change

Taylor Swift, who has been enjoying the most successful album release of the year with Midnights, released a video last week for her song “Anti-Hero,” which unintentionally created controversy thanks to a quick scene that earned some strong reactions

In the song, Taylor takes on her insecurities, including not feeling sexy enough and questioning if she is humble enough. At one point in the video, she walks on a scale to see how much she weighs but the scale doesn’t give a weight and instead simply reads the word, “fat.”

Some took to social media to complain that this is fatphobia, including the tweets below:

there is no explanation for portraying fatness as bad and as something to fear which doesn’t justify the hatred of fat people.



fearing fatness is a basic pinnacle of how fatphobia operates. having an eating disorder doesn’t make you exempt from this harm, including taylor swift. — jae (@fiadhaich_) October 21, 2022

A non-exhaustive list of words Taylor Swift (aka the musician I’ve listened to the most this year and do indeed adore) could have used instead of “fat” on the bathroom scale in her new video to get the same message across about her ED without a side of fatphobia: — Erin Phillips, MPH, RD, CDCES (@ErinPhillipsRD) October 22, 2022

Others defended Taylor, including Whoopi Goldberg on The View.

People have been saying that they think this moment in Taylor Swift’s music video is fatphobic but…to me it very clearly seems like a critique of fatphobia. I’m so tired of people with absolutely abysmal media analysis attacking artists without using any critical thinking 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4gSwZKLVOg — Mr Beard (@mrbeardofficial) October 22, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT ACCUSED OF “FATPHOBIA”: Critics are slamming the pop star’s #AntiHero music video because she steps onto a scale that reads “fat,” but her fans are reminding people that she’s been open about her personal struggle with an eating disorder – #TheView co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/IIS7gnEwSn — The View (@TheView) October 25, 2022

Others who defend her have pointed out that Taylor is actually making a statement against how we see each other and how the world pressures us into looking a certain way when it should instead accept us. Of course, her video takes a more personal approach, suggesting that she sees herself as not good enough thanks in part to how the world wires us to see ourselves, which is a mentality that triggered her an eating disorder that she struggled with.

Taylor has now responded with action. Last night, the scene in question has been edited on Apple Music, effectively erasing the quick second where the scale reads, “fat.”

the anti-hero mv has been edited on apple music… imagine discrediting someone’s experience with an ed and making them edit out how they felt about themselves and what they went through pic.twitter.com/qzPj7g6zLR — jack 🌌 was @electrifiedress (@bejeweledress) October 26, 2022

As of this publishing, the scene has yet to be edited on YouTube.

Regardless what opinion you have on the scene, it seems that Taylor Swift taking the steps to make sure she is not misunderstood, by ridding the video of the controversial scene, is perhaps the right step. In the least, it says that she’s not interested in creating controversy for attention. Besides, the change of the literal message in the video doesn’t change the figurative message, and that’s more important.