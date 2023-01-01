The 10 best K-pop lightsticks that showcase creativity at its best

There’s no doubt K-Pop groups have some of the most dedicated fanbases in all of fandom. K-Pop fans will dutifully purchase albums, collect merch, and wave their favorite groups’ lightsticks at their concert. For those not in the loop, lightsticks are handheld electronic devices fans bring to concerts and events to show their support for their favorite artists. Fans will turn on their lightsticks to create “oceans” during festivals featuring multiple artists to prove how dedicated they are to their faves.

Before lightsticks, fans would wear colors associated with their fandom and bring the same-colored balloons to concerts. In the early 2000s, lightsticks replaced those balloons because they were a more durable and practical alternative. Lightsticks also make it easier for fans of multiple artists to switch and show their support for other groups.

Each lightstick has defining characteristics that make it unique for each fandom. Some lightsticks are simple but most feature well-crafted designs that represent the name of the fandom or the artist’s musical style. Every lightstick is special in its own way but there are definitely some that stand out among the crowd. To recognize some of the industry’s top lightsticks, we’ve created a list ranking ten of our favorite K-Pop lightsticks based on creativity, design, and general vibes.

10. The Boyz

[INFO] THE BOYZ lightstick sales



1st round –

limit quantity : 5000pcs

Open: Mar, 23rd



2nd round –

Sales includes lightstick accessory.

Open : April, 26th



💰PRICE: 35,000 won#더보이즈 #THEBOYZ @WE_THE_BOYZ pic.twitter.com/wMmzii9B04 — THE BOYZ UPDATES (@TBZ_UPDATES) March 21, 2021

The Boyz official lightstick resembles a cute megaphone shaped like a heart. The group announced their lightstick in April of 2021 and the device appears to be inspired by the group’s song “The Stealer.” While the lightstick doesn’t have an official name, members Juyeon and New suggested the name “Heart Bbyong Bong” when they officially announced the lightstick. Bbyong/뿅 is a Korean onomatopoeia that mimics the sound of something popping and this name would play on the phrase “heart bbyong bbyong” by replacing one of the “bbyong”s with the word for stick “bong/봉.” The Boyz’ lightstick does not act as a functioning megaphone but it still looks cool.

9. Girls’ Generation

SM reveals full design for SNSD (Girls' Generation)'s official light stick / fanlight



Fanlight will be available for sale at Taeyeon's solo concert "'s…TAEYEON CONCERT"

https://t.co/CaSGrHMSiM pic.twitter.com/Gieh5v3zUl — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) October 10, 2018

In late 2018, SM Entertainment announced an official Girls’ Generation lightstick and sales would officially begin at member Taeyeon’s solo concert. The lightstick has a relatively simple, streamlined design and prominently features the girl group’s official color of pink. The light on top is heart-shaped and has the Girls’ Generation logo (which also looks like a heart) inside. The official name is highly debated, with some Sones (the Girls’ Generation fandom) calling it a “sarangni bong/사랑니봉” or “wisdom tooth bong” and others calling it an “eogumni bong/어금니봉” or “molar tooth bong.” For what it’s worth, the word for wisdom tooth has the Korean word for love (sarang/사랑), which makes a lot of sense given the light’s cute heart shape.

8. Stray Kids

Stray Kids’ lightstick is the Nachimbong, a combination of the Korean word for compass (nachimban/나침반) and the word for stick (bong/봉). The compass on the lightstick is a “compass without direction.” This is meant to signify that even without something to guide them, Stray Kids will always find their way to their fans, Stays. The lightstick has the words “you make Stray Kids stay” printed on it as a message for Stays.

The lightstick was first available for their concert at Seoul’s Olympic Hall on Nov. 23, 2019. Like many lightsticks, the Nachimbong can be connected to an app so fans can coordinate their lightsticks during concerts.

7. Chungha

Solo artist Chungha has one of the most breathtaking lightsticks in the whole K-Pop industry. Chungha’s fandom name is Byulharang, a combination of Chungha’s name, the word star (byeol/별), and the word with (rang/랑). She chose this name as a way to say her fans are stars who are with Chungha. Chungha’s logo is featured in the lightstick; the moon represents Chungha and the star is her fans. Fans of other K-Pop groups couldn’t help but comment on how pretty the lightstick is when it was first announced.

6. Cherry Bullet

FNC Entertainment girl group Cherry Bullet easily has one of the coolest lightsticks. The lightstick is an obvious play on the group’s name and is shaped like a cherry-colored gun. Many Lullets (Cherry Bullet’s fandom name —short for “love Cherry Bullet”) loved the unique lightstick but expressed concern it would get them in trouble with TSA or concert security. Unfortunately, those fans had some legitimate concerns. So, be careful when you travel with these lightsticks, everyone.

5. Apink

Girl group Apink has an adorable lightstick. The lightstick’s shade is inspired by the group’s signature strawberry pink color and is shaped like a panda. Apink’s fandom name is Panda and the cute lightstick pays tribute to the girls’ fans. The panda’s nose, ears, and eyes light up when turned on. This second edition of the group’s lightstick keeps the distinct appearance but modernizes the lightstick. With the update, fans can connect the lightstick to an app so they can change the lighting capabilities during live events.

4. Loona

loona official lightstick ☾

© jestina9524 pic.twitter.com/EsPjL328DB — loona pics REST. (@loonaboard) August 22, 2020

Loona has a lightstick with an interesting trait. When they announced their official lightstick in 2020, Loona’s fans, known as Orbits, were shocked to hear the lightstick was over a foot in length. This made it, at the time, the longest lightstick. The lightstick has a very regal appearance, almost resembling a Sailor Moon scepter. The light is shaped like a crown with a small moon on top to reference the girl group’s name. While never officially named, the lightstick is often referred to as Orbit Crown or Dalbit Bong. Dalbit/달빛 means moonlight in Korean and combines some of Loona’s Korean name (이달의소녀) with the fandom name Orbit.

3. Seventeen

Seventeen’s official lightstick is called the Caratbong, named after their fandom name Carat. The name Carat comes from their song “Shining Diamonds,” which they released before they even debuted. Soon after, the 13-member boy group started referring to their fans as Carats to signify the fans were the true diamonds. The Caratbong lights up in the official fandom colors, Rose Quartz and Serenity, and features a stunning diamond-shaped light.

2. (G) I-DLE

Cube Entertainment’s girl group (G) I-DLE also has a royal, elegant lightstick. The group’s fans are known as Neverland, inspired by the island of eternal youth Peter Pan calls home. The girls picked the name because they hope (G) I-DLE will “eternally” stay by their fans’ side without changing. Their lightstick has a castle inside to represent the concept of Neverland. To keep up with the royal theme, the lightstick is colored (G) I-DLE’s signature purple.

1. Dreamcatcher

Hands down Dreamcatcher has one of the best lightstick designs ever!! It will be iconic and it will make a statement all on it's own. DCC creative team have outdone themselves again👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#Dreamcatcher #드림캐쳐 @hf_dreamcatcher pic.twitter.com/ctU5UxfeAy — ☆ Rudч ☆ (@__orbitchuu) February 25, 2021

Our number one pick goes to Dreamcatcher for their decidedly unique lightstick. The lightstick looks like a sphere held in place by eerie red shapes and when lit, emits a ghastly glow. The lightstick, which remains unnamed, comes in a coffin-shaped box and at 785mm long, it is nearly twice the size of Loona’s lightstick. The girls also announced official cloaks for their fans — known as Insomnia — to wear to their concerts. We adore the commitment to Dreamcatcher’s concept and unique design.

There are many more lightsticks that we couldn’t feature on this list. We appreciate all the creativity and hard work that goes into creating these miniature art pieces fans use to support their K-Pop idols. We hope you enjoyed our list and maybe even get to learn more about lightsticks!