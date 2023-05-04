The best ‘Star Wars’ playlists to enjoy on May the 4th

It’s May the 4th today, and many Star Wars fans are feeling the sting of having to work through the festivities until they’re finally untethered from responsibility and are free to indulge in the holiday however they see fit. In those trying hours before returning to your couch to experience Star Wars in whatever way you want, we’ve done a little leg work to find playlists worth listening to in the lead-up to your chosen Star Wars expression of love.

Ambient playlists

The following playlists are best utilized while working. Their gentle soothing sounds provide calming, brain-stimulating tracks to help you focus and power through your day. Don’t be surprised if a familiar chord tickles your brain to usher in a bout of nostalgia over your favorite Star Wars moment.

You were meant for another world

This playlist is soft and quiet, relying more on subtlety and the sense of peace one might feel isolated in the cold recesses of space between ports. Let the dulcet tones of the piano lull you into a happy place as you power through whatever task is on your plate.

Star Wars – ambient soundtrack mix

If you’re looking for the classic Star Wars orchestral faire, this is the playlist for you. It takes some of the best tracks from every movie and combines them into an actual experience. The rise and fall of John Williams‘ beautiful melodies will easily get you through the day and the outro will perfectly emphasize the end of a beleaguering workday and the beginning of whatever festivities you have in store.

Star Wars – Relaxing music meditation and study

Following in the notes of its predecessor, this playlist takes the classic John Williams sounds that make up the calm in-between moments of every trilogy. It also features tracks from Ludwig Göransson and Joseph Shirley. It makes for a mellow background playlist that has little in the way of jarring notes so you can maintain focus on whatever task it accompanies.

Darth Vader’s Lofi beats to relax/study to

No chill playlist is complete without at least one Lo-fi remix and Darth Vader’s makes for some great chillin-like-a-villain tunes. The calm lo-fi beats make for great background music and the occasional insurgence of the “Imperial March” gives purpose to any task.

Pumped-up playlists

The following playlists have a lot more punch to them. Rather than studying, relaxing, or accompanying mental tasks, these songs are all about finding that inner strength. These bouncing beats will have you reaching for a light saber rather than a pen.

Star Wars – Battle Music – Part 1

This playlist is comprised of the most iconic Star Wars battle moments. If you’re looking to hit the gym or have an epic empty paper-towel roll duel with your kid, this is the playlist for you. Its frenetic energy and heavy drums are sure to get your heart rate pumping.

Mando/Boba Fett epic play list

Star Wars has had some pretty incredible soundtracks over its many years, but most fans agree that two recent themes have taken the cake. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett come together in this one to create a perfect mix of “get it done” beats and “absolute banger” tracks. It’s perfect for any occasion, just like a Mandalorian.

Star Wars Song Trap Remix

The all-caps rage in this playlist’s title is all you need to know about it. If you’re into beat drops and Trap music, then this is the playlist to end all playlists. It takes all of the best Star Wars themes and adds a trap flare to them, resulting in some interesting and sometimes inspiring songs. Not all of them will have you pledging yourself to the Light side of the force, however. Some of these remixes are awash with enough Dark Side energy to build a fourth Death Star.