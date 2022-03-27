The internet pays tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

When the news broke on March 25 that the incredibly talented and beloved Taylor Hawkins passed away, there was a collective feeling of devastation.

Hawkins, the drummer for the world-renowned Foo Fighters, was an absolute legend who was loved by many. His talent and enthusiasm made easy fans of anyone who listened to Hawkins, as well as those who knew him personally.

Tributes for Hawkins began pouring out on social media immediately after the news broke, with his fans and those who loved him are all sharing the same sentiments. Hawkins made an impact and not just musically; he touched people’s hearts worldwide.

Peace and Love, Taylor Hawkins 💔 pic.twitter.com/X2joE5h6Za — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) March 26, 2022

Several of the musician’s peers have dedicated songs to him at performances around the globe over the course of the last day and a half. In reverence and in tears, they share the universal language of music to connect to audiences and Hawkins.

Coldplay – Everglow (Taylor hawkins tribute) // Full song pic.twitter.com/cTrt6AxuhS — Percy 🍂 (@humanheart___) March 26, 2022

Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

Liam Gallagher dedicating ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins tonight at the Royal Albert Hall ❤️



pic.twitter.com/3A6WvsM9sD — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 26, 2022

John Stamos shared Hawkins’ last text with him, which showcased his love of life and how much he valued the people in it, along with the opportunities they had together.

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

Friends also shared photos with Hawkins and their favorite pictures of him, as they shared kind words about their relationships.

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

GOD BLESS TAYLOR HAWKINS • 1972 – 2O22 • tBLSt SDMF @taylorhawkins pic.twitter.com/Lf0GkAXOui — Zakk Wylde (@ZakkWyldeBLS) March 26, 2022

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

Of course, fans brought up the ultimate rick roll.

Throwback to when Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters rick rolled the bigots of Westboro Baptist church…I'm fucking devastated man rip Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/jjL8sqo4Ym — Cory Landel (@CoryLandel) March 26, 2022

Everyone shared the heartache and pain in losing Hawkins.

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Music often brings us all together, despite differences in language, region, lifestyle, or whatever else may separate us — people tend to bond over song. That very experience leads to music lovers uniting over the musicians who bring those songs to life as well.

Taylor Hawkins 💔 Somebody to Love pic.twitter.com/guZyahvyLG — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) March 26, 2022

Rest In Peace.