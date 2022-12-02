The Kanye subreddit unilaterally declares it is now devoted to Taylor Swift

Revenge is a dish best served ice-cold, and today may well mark the final victory of Taylor Swift over Kanye West since their battle began way back at the 2009 VMAs. Swift is ending the year with her critically acclaimed album Midnights at the top of many ‘Best of 2022’ lists and gearing up for a stratospherically popular world tour.

Meanwhile, Kanye just went on the Alex Jones show and repeatedly expressed his admiration of Hitler.

Now the cherry may have just landed on top of Swift’s cake. For more than a decade, the r/Kanye subreddit has been a major online hub of discussion around West’s music and fashion. Even up until recently, the board was still broadly positive towards West, though that may simply be because only the die-hard fans have stuck around this long.

But Kanye’s latest absurdity is a step too far, and the subreddit has promptly declared:

Yo Kanye, I’m not happy for you and I’mma hope you don’t finish, but Taylor had one of the best careers of all time. One of the best careers of all time!

What is there left to say?

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.