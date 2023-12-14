The least popular Taylor Swift songs, according to her fans

With a career spanning almost two decades, Taylor Swift has released hundreds of songs, but not all of those have reached the same level of ubiquity as hits like “Cruel Summer” or “Blank Space.”

I know what some of you Swifties are thinking; the mere thought of cataloging “the least popular” Taylor Swift songs sounds dangerously close to blasphemy, but much as Miss Americana sometimes neglects a particular album (namely evermore that didn’t even get a Long Pond Studio Sessions release — I mean, we’re all still waiting on that, right?) it’s safe to say that the fandom also tends to overlook some older gems in the T-Swizzle roster.

Who could blame them? In the last five years alone, Swift has published not one, not two, but four complete albums. And that’s not even taking the re-recorded Taylor’s Version releases into account. While you’re busy repeatedly playing “Cruel Summer” (currently sitting at the No. 2 spot on Spotify with a whopping 1.5 billion streams) and bobbing your head to that iconic bridge segment, singles like “Superman” and “Girl at Home” gather dust on the platform, so let’s see what some of the least popular ones are.

The least popular Taylor Swift songs according to Spotify

Sifting through the hundreds of songs on Taylor Swift’s Spotify page is a headache, especially when you factor in all the official and non-official remixes. So, if we narrow it down by sticking to the official album tracks and perhaps even the deluxe edition extras, here are the songs with the least number of streams:

“Ronan” (6+ million) “Superstar” (13+ million) “The Other Side of the Door” (14+ million) “Come in With the Rain” (16+ million) “Untouchable” (21+ million) “A Perfectly Good Heart”(22+ million) “Girl at Home” (22+ million) “Jump Then Fall” (24+ million) “Superman” (24+ million) “The Outside” (25+ million) “Change” (26+ million) “Tied Together with a Smile” (28+ million) “Today Was a Fairytale” (30+ million) “Tell Me Why” (30+ million) “Stay Beautiful” (30+ million) “Invisible” (30+ million) “The Moment I Knew” (31+ million) “the lakes” (35+ million) “A Place in This World” (36+ million) “Cold as You” (37+ million)

To be fair, the newer Taylor’s Version of some of these songs has racked up more stream times, but they’re still no match for the viral tracks we listed in this other article. As you can see, most of these tracks are from the first and second albums — Taylor Swift and Fearless, respectively — so if you find yourself among Swifties who haven’t given them the attention they’re due, now might be the perfect opportunity to revisit them in earnest.