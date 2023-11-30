Which surprise songs has Taylor Swift not performed on the Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift and her record-breaking Eras Tour has dominated the pop culture conversation and just like the tour, the hype is bound to continue into 2024 as well.

After performing 65 shows across the Americas, Swift will bring the Eras Tour to Europe, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Canada, and back to the US for over 80 more shows. A major feature of each Eras Tour stop is the “surprise song” section, where Swift plays two songs acoustically that aren’t already part of the setlist.

🚨| Taylor Swift officially announces that she will reset the surprise songs for ‘The Eras Tour’ in 2024! pic.twitter.com/0C87ARNDg8 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 27, 2023

With over 150 songs in her catalog, Swift has a lot of options to choose from. Therefore, she made it a mission to not repeat songs unless she made a mistake during the initial performance of the song. However, during her last show of 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, she shared that for the 2024 Eras Tour shows, the surprise song counter would reset, and all songs would be back on the table to be performed.

Every one of Swift’s 10 albums saw a good chunk of their songs performed during the previous Eras Tour shows. However, there are still a large number of songs from each album that have yet to be performed by her. Breaking it down by album, here’s all the songs Taylor Swift has yet to perform as a surprise song. More importantly, here’s hoping 2024 Eras Tour attendees will get to hear these songs live!

Taylor Swift performing Teardrops On My Guitar on the piano for the first time as the second surprise song for Nashville Night 1! #TSTheErasTour via @jovifan214 pic.twitter.com/S2vdZh5Ce9 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 6, 2023

Debut (Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift, affectionately known as Debut within the Swiftie community, is the only album with zero songs on the regular setlist. So the only time fans have been able to hear songs from this album is during the surprise song segment. The songs that have yet to be performed off of Debut include “The Outside,” “A Perfectly Good Heart,” and “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My).”

Mr. Perfectly Fine is the first surprise song at Pittsburgh night one!!! (and the crowd went WILD!)#TSTheErasTour #PittsburghTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/tAYxtoK2HT — Holly Caitlin (@holly_caitlin) June 17, 2023

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Each TV (Taylor’s Version) album has a lot more chances of being featured in the surprise song section, as Swift has pulled out her “From the Vault” tracks on multiple occasions as well. Including those tracks, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has “The Way I Loved You,” “Change,” “Come In With The Rain,” “Superstar,” “We Were Happy,” “That’s When,” “Don’t You,” and “Bye Bye Baby” left unplayed.

📹 | Taylor Swift singing ‘Mine’ in the rain as surprise song two #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kpirKyhviD — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) May 8, 2023

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) uniquely had its section in the Eras Tour lengthened after the TV release on July 5, 2023, as Swift started performing “Long Live” at all her dates after the album’s release. Before that, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) only had one song on the setlist, “Enchanted.” However, the album has been well represented in the surprise song section, as the only tracks that remain are “Superman,” “Electric Touch,” and “Foolish One.”

📹 | The crowd when they realized the first surprise song was ‘Message In A Bottle’ #SeattleTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/6n8CSyi137 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) July 24, 2023

Red (Taylor’s Version)

With 30 tracks to choose from, Red (Taylor’s Version) was always going to find itself frequently appearing in the surprise song segment. “Nothing New” features Phoebe Bridgers, who opened for Swift on select dates in 2023. During those shows, Swift would bring out Bridgers during the Red section to perform the song with her.

If you don’t include “Nothing New” on the list however, Red (Taylor’s Version) still has “Girl at Home,” “Ronan,” “Babe,” “Forever Winter,” “Run,” and “Eyes Open.” “Eyes Open” is included in this section as Swift re-recorded and released her two The Hunger Games soundtrack songs as part of Red (Taylor’s Version) on streaming services back in March 2023.

🎥 | Taylor Swift performing her second surprise song, “Clean” #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/uh0bzh1ca7 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 2, 2023

1989 (Taylor’s Version)

The announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) marked the end of Swift’s first leg of the Eras Tour, and gave international fans something to look forward to. Swift’s fifth album is tied for most represented on the Eras Tour, as only one song has yet to be played either on the setlist or in the surprise song segment: “Sweeter Than Fiction.” Similar to her Hunger Games songs, this re-recorded song originally from One Chance was released on one of the limited edition vinyls for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Reputation

Swifties were hopeful for an announcement about Reputation (Taylor’s Version) before the end of 2023, but were deeply disappointed by the lack of news. Nevertheless, Swift’s sixth album shares first place with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for most represented on the tour, as similar to its predecessor, Reputation also only has one track left to be played: “I Did Something Bad.”

I’d actually love to get me! as a surprise song, love how happy the crowd looks! Also I think me! on piano would be so beautiful https://t.co/kvsYc6P2lJ — Isil (@enchantedrep22) November 21, 2023

Lover

Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights all have a unique situation, as the Eras Tour marks the first opportunity Swift has had to play any of these albums on tour. COVID forced Swift to cancel her Loverfest show plans, and of course Folklore and Evermore were pandemic projects for Swift.

So it may be surprising to hear that Lover has 3 songs left to be played off of its soundtrack. 4 if you count the fact we’ve yet to get a full performance of “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.” The 3 songs remaining are “London Boy,” “Soon You’ll Get Better,” and “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.”

Her VOCALS! Taylor Swift sang ‘Exile’ as the second surprise song of LA Night 4! #TSTheErasTour via @BAHjournalist pic.twitter.com/k0PCK1LJQG — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 8, 2023

Folklore

Folklore‘s set on tour has swapped between opening with “Invisible String” and “The 1,” so no word on whether this will continue for 2024. Outside of those, “Epiphany,” “Peace,” and “Hoax” remain unplayed as Folklore surprise songs.

🎶| The first surprise song is "ivy" with Aaron Dessner pic.twitter.com/WRm5pDHiMy — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 2, 2023

Evermore

Similar to Folkmore, “’tis the damn season” and “No Body, No Crime” were swapped between as openers for the Evermore set. Similar to the Red situation, the only dates this was done were when Haim were opening for Swift. Not including those two songs, the remaining Evermore surprise songs are “Happiness,” “Long Story Short,” and “Closure.”

THE CROWD is so loud during You’re On Your Own Kid, which Taylor sang as the second surprise song of Mexico City Night 3 on the piano! 😭🇲🇽 #TSTheErasTour via @chenlyxion pic.twitter.com/gqCp1zmqCA — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 27, 2023

Midnights

Swift’s record-breaking album that led to her record-breaking tour, Midnights always brings down the house as her closing numbers, directly after the surprise song segment. So it’s no surprise there are still some Midnights songs unplayed. Those are “Paris,” “Glitch,” “Dear Reader,” and “You’re Losing Me.”