The Waterparks band serial killer drummer, explained

Because there's nothing more emo than a drummer who kills people?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
Published: Jun 3, 2024 12:29 pm

Waterparks are a popular pop-punk band from Houston, Texas, but is there a serial killer in their midst? According to online chatter, Waterparks’ drummer, Otto Wood, is guilty as charged. But is there any truth in those Otto Danielle Wood serial killer allegations?

Wood, who has been in Waterparks since 2011, has been shrouded in mystery for some time because, for the most part, he stays off social media. In 2019, he told Rock Sound he finds the internet “terrifying” and admitted he’s “out of touch.” He did say he had a Myspace page at one point, but that’s not saying much. Moreover, Wood shares a name with an infamous outlaw from history: Otto Wood, a notorious train robber from the 1910s and `20s.

So, Wood the musician’s private nature, and his connection by name to a real criminal from history have caused rumors to spread among Waterparks stans, and increasingly, across the internet, that the drummer harbors a dark secret. The band even referenced the rumors in their song “Real Super Dark,” with the lyrics “If Otto doesn’t serial kill me (Otto, I’m sorry, stop).” But have online sleuths discovered a previously unknown serial killer hiding in plain sight, or is it just viral publicity?

Otto Wood’s serial killer status is a long-running joke in Waterparks’ fandom

In 2023, Bubs_was_eaten posted a Reddit inquiry about the serial killer references in “Real Super Dark.” Takedowntown1 responded:” … [I]t’s referencing the joke around the fandom that Otto is a serial killer.” Toopunktolive added, ” … A few years back there were videos [Guitarist Awsten Knight] posted on Twitter saying they’re from Otto. The videos were of Otto stabbing rubber balls or balloons (or something) with everyone’s faces drawn on them.” So, no, Otto Wood is not a serial killer (or is he?!) but that hasn’t stopped Waterparks from leaning into the speculation.

For example, in June 2024, Knight shared on Instagram, “IM SO HAPPY THE OTTO WOOD SERIAL KL*R DISCOURSE IS REACHING OUTSIDE THE PARX UNIVERSE THIS IS LIKE CHRISTMAS FOR ME [sic].” Because, in the end, there’s no such thing as bad publicity, as Knight also referenced in a recent TikTok post.

THE DRAMA OF WATERPARKS

The band even mocked up a fake Otto Wood Netflix true crime documentary promotional image, shared on X.

Sorry true crime fans, Otto Wood is not a serial killer, but according to the band, keep searching online for more information — it’ll only help boost the band’s visibility. Waterparks’ latest album, Intellectual Property, came out last year. Catch them in Chicago at Lollapalooza this summer.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.