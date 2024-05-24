Countertopepoxy
‘Too suspicious not to investigate’: Coloradan locates mounting number of women’s shoes abandoned by a remote pond

How can this possibly be explained any other way?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 24, 2024 02:01 pm

Usually TikTok is a place for light-hearted content like the Four Seasons Orlando baby or maybe some dramatic stories about love and the Russian Mob — but on the darker side of the app, you get some stuff that can really get under your skin if you think about it too much.

In a video posted to the app, a man shares his disturbing theory that a serial killer is operating around the Book Cliffs in Western Colorado. His evidence for this is a bunch of shoes that he’s found surrounding a pond that’s literally in the middle of nowhere. While it’s not immediately a cause for concern to find a shoe that has been left by a body of water that’s not easily accessible, finding ten pairs should definitely be ringing some alarm bells.

@countertopepoxy

This is different from our usual content but we feel we are onto something here! Please leave a comment with your thoughts and if you are able to help in any way. 🙏

♬ original sound – Countertop Epoxy

As you can see, the guy, whose name is Levi Comstock, seems genuinely concerned that he’s stumbled upon something serious here, and it’s hard to argue anything else. All the details point to something sinister happening; the fact that Levi has found ten pairs, not just random singular shoes, but pairs of shoes. Also the fact that they are all different sizes suggests that all the shoes belong to different women. It’s hard to believe that ten women visited the pond and decided to leave without their shoes. Trying to think up a reasonable explanation as to why these shoes are here is pretty difficult and it seems the main theories are all in agreement that whatever this is, it’s not good.

Please look up Rocky Mountain Horror, this could be in connection to the man who they suspect murdered more people than they could prove from the Denver area.

I’d be worried about touching them. Plot twist: he’s the killer throwing us all off by ‘finding’ a crime scene.

Someone ditched their trophies in the pond and the bag broke.. shoes washed up. Obviously hope you’ve already called the police.

Everyone has instantly jumped in on the idea that this is some kind of serial killer dumping ground. On the bright side, no bodies have been found so far, which hopefully means this isn’t actually a crime scene — maybe it’s just the local hangout spot for people who have a shoe/foot fetish? That’s still kind of weird, but it’s better than the alternative.

You may be wondering why the police haven’t been contacted, but apparently they have. Levi claims he spoke with some people at the Sheriff’s department, but it seems his concerns were not listened to, so he enlisted TikTok for help, saying, “I would love to know if any of you guys know of any of the disappearances.” The end of the video shows a clip from a second video which is over ten minutes in length, and can be found on his YouTube channel.

The follow-up video finds some more disturbing evidence, and Levi claims that everything has now been turned over to the police. So far that seems to be the end of it — so was it actually the work of a deranged serial killer? Who knows, but at least it’s being investigated now, and hopefully Levi provides us with another update soon.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.