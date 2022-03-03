TikTok icon Duolingo Owl has proposed to Dua Lipa

Love is in the air as TikTok star Duolingo Owl proposes to Dua Lipa outside her New York City concert.

Surrounded by fans outside Madison Square Garden, the green owl made a public proposal towards the singer, saying that they’re ‘shooting their shot’ and noting the fact that Lipa was seen wearing a green suit is a ‘100% sign’ that the two are meant to be.

The video ends with a giant engagement ring and the sign that reads ‘will you marry me?’.

You can watch the proposal here:

Fans for both the bird and the singer gathered outside the stadium and filmed their reactions to see Duolingo in the area.

Duolingo Owl’s quest for love began on Nov. 23, 2021, when the owl made a video about people mistaking their name as ‘Dualingo’. But it wasn’t until Janu. 23 when the owl posted a video of them practicing pickup lines, in case they meet each other in person.

Since then, all of Duolingo’s videos have had the #DuaLipa tag on in hopes it catches the singer’s attention. It was until the day before the concert that Duolingo decided to take action and win the singer’s heart in person.

Dua Lipa has yet to make a response to Duolingo Owl’s proposal.