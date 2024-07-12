TXT: What happened to Beomgyu?

The K-pop boy group TXT has had quite a lot on their plate, with solo activities and their world tour. However, fans can’t help but notice the evident void that a certain member’s absence creates. Beomgyu has not been able to join the group for some activities since June, and while some fans are in the loop with the news, others need to be clued in. Here’s everything we know about Beomgyu’s absence.

What happened to Beomgyu?

Hello

This is BigHit Music



We would like to inform you about TOMORROW X TOGETHER member BEOMGYU’s health and future schedule



Beomgyu recently visited the hospital due to an injury sustained during recent activities and was diagnosed with a sprained ankle ligament. According to… pic.twitter.com/xhSXMcuwLF — 하지 (@txtarchivee) June 19, 2024

TXT’s Beomgyu has recently faced a significant setback due to an injury to his ankle ligament. While specific details about the nature of the injury were initially scarce, it was severe enough to impact his ability to perform and participate in group activities. This prompted BigHit Music to issue a statement in June to ensure transparency with the group’s fanbase, and quell any rising concerns.

In their official statement, BigHit Music emphasized that Beomgyu’s health and well-being are their top priorities. They assured fans that he is receiving the best possible medical care and that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a smooth recovery.

Beomgyu recently visited the hospital due to an injury he suffered during his activities and was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his ankle. We ask for your understanding that it will be difficult for him to participate in some official activities, such as Paris Fashion Week, due to the doctor’s opinion that he needs to rest for the time being.

The news of Beomgyu’s injury has since led to an outpouring of support from MOAs worldwide. Fans have been using social media platforms to send their well-wishes and express their hopes for a speedy recovery.

Impact on Beomgyu’s TXT schedule

im literally crying all of them gave beomgyu piggyback rides to make sure he can go around and greet moas! oh my five stars ⭐ pic.twitter.com/BCBgZOqGIM — Jane ★.ᐟ (@soogyukatz) July 10, 2024

Due to Beomgyu’s injury, some adjustments have been made to TXT’s schedule. As mentioned in the statement, Beomgyu has not been able to participate in some activities. The remaining members of TXT are continuing with their activities. In their official statement, BigHit Music also made sure to point out that Beomgyu is still willing to participate in his scheduled activities.

Although Beomgyu has a strong desire to participate in all of his scheduled activities, we will proceed with his activities based on the doctor’s opinions and have our artist’s recovery as the top priority.

They made good on their promise, as he was spotted in public with crutches and was on stage with the other TXT members for their ACT: Promise World Tour concert in Japan. Although he wasn’t able to dance and perform, his presence was good enough for fans, who continue to wish him well. While it’s uncertain when Beomgyu will be able to return to full activities, the focus remains on his recovery.

BigHit Music has promised to provide updates as his condition improves and when he is ready to rejoin his bandmates. Fans can take comfort in knowing that Beomgyu is receiving the care he needs and that his return, when it comes, will be met with an abundance of love and support.

