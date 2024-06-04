SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 26: : Hueningkai, Taehyun, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Soobin of boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER are seen at the 'Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer' special screeing for fans at Yongsan CGV on July 26, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Complete TXT setlist 2024

The nearly 3-hour-long show is carefully crafted for fans.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 03:15 pm

MOAs all over the United States and Asia have been getting the chance to see their idols up close during 2024 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER embark on another world tour.

Spanning just three countries for now (South Korea, Japan, and the US), Act: Promise marks TXT’s third world tour and follows 2023’s Act: Sweet Mirage and 2022’s Act: Love Sick. The band released their third Korean-language studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall in late 2023 as well as their sixth EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, in April of this year.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise World Tour Complete Tracklist

As their last era, The Name Chapter gets some extra attention on this tour, with nine songs performed from both FREEFALL and its mini-album sibling TEMPTATION. Five out of Minisode 3: TOMORROW‘s are also on the setlist for Act: Promise, but fans of the group’s older albums will get some treats too.

  1. “Deja Vu” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW.
  2. “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.
  3. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” —  The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.
  4. “Devil by the Window” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  5. “Sugar Rush Ride” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  6. “Farewell, Neverland” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  7. “Chasing That Feeling” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
  8. “Magic” — The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
  9. “New Rules” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
  10. “LO$ER=LO♡ER” — The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE
  11. “Ghosting” — Minisode1: Blue Hour
  12. “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
  13. “Trust Fund Baby” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
  14. “Quarter Life” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
  15. “The Killa (I Belong to You)” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
  16. “Back for More (TXT Ver.)” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
  17. “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  18. “PUMA” — The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY
  19. “Good Boy Gone Bad” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
  20. “Growing Pain” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
  21. “Dreamer” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
  22. “Deep Down” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
  23. “I’ll See You There Tomorrow” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
  24. “Magic Island” (Encore) — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
  25. “Miracle” (Encore) — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
  26. Surprise Encore Song #1
  27. Surprise Encore Song #2
  28. Surprise Encore Song #3

To close out their concert, TXT usually perform one to three surprise songs that change with every concert. The encore section of the show tends to be a lot freer, less choreographed, and more intimate, making it one of the fans’ favorite segments of the tour.

Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.