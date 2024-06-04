Complete TXT setlist 2024

MOAs all over the United States and Asia have been getting the chance to see their idols up close during 2024 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER embark on another world tour.

Spanning just three countries for now (South Korea, Japan, and the US), Act: Promise marks TXT’s third world tour and follows 2023’s Act: Sweet Mirage and 2022’s Act: Love Sick. The band released their third Korean-language studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall in late 2023 as well as their sixth EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, in April of this year.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise World Tour Complete Tracklist

As their last era, The Name Chapter gets some extra attention on this tour, with nine songs performed from both FREEFALL and its mini-album sibling TEMPTATION. Five out of Minisode 3: TOMORROW‘s are also on the setlist for Act: Promise, but fans of the group’s older albums will get some treats too.

“Deja Vu” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW. “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” — The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. “Devil by the Window” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION “Sugar Rush Ride” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION “Farewell, Neverland” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION “Chasing That Feeling” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL “Magic” — The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE “New Rules” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC “LO$ER=LO♡ER” — The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE “Ghosting” — Minisode1: Blue Hour “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child “Trust Fund Baby” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child “Quarter Life” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW “The Killa (I Belong to You)” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW “Back for More (TXT Ver.)” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION “PUMA” — The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY “Good Boy Gone Bad” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child “Growing Pain” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL “Dreamer” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL “Deep Down” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL “I’ll See You There Tomorrow” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW “Magic Island” (Encore) — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC “Miracle” (Encore) — Minisode 3: TOMORROW Surprise Encore Song #1 Surprise Encore Song #2 Surprise Encore Song #3

To close out their concert, TXT usually perform one to three surprise songs that change with every concert. The encore section of the show tends to be a lot freer, less choreographed, and more intimate, making it one of the fans’ favorite segments of the tour.

