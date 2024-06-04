Complete TXT setlist 2024

MOAs all over the United States and Asia have been getting the chance to see their idols up close during 2024 as TOMORROW X TOGETHER embark on another world tour.
Spanning just three countries for now (South Korea, Japan, and the US), Act: Promise marks TXT’s third world tour and follows 2023’s Act: Sweet Mirage and 2022’s Act: Love Sick. The band released their third Korean-language studio album The Name Chapter: Freefall in late 2023 as well as their sixth EP, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, in April of this year.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Act: Promise World Tour Complete Tracklist
As their last era, The Name Chapter gets some extra attention on this tour, with nine songs performed from both FREEFALL and its mini-album sibling TEMPTATION. Five out of Minisode 3: TOMORROW‘s are also on the setlist for Act: Promise, but fans of the group’s older albums will get some treats too.
- “Deja Vu” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW.
- “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC.
- “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” — The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.
- “Devil by the Window” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- “Sugar Rush Ride” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- “Farewell, Neverland” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- “Chasing That Feeling” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- “Magic” — The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
- “New Rules” — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
- “LO$ER=LO♡ER” — The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE
- “Ghosting” — Minisode1: Blue Hour
- “Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
- “Trust Fund Baby” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
- “Quarter Life” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
- “The Killa (I Belong to You)” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
- “Back for More (TXT Ver.)” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- “Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)” — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- “PUMA” — The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY
- “Good Boy Gone Bad” — Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child
- “Growing Pain” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- “Dreamer” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- “Deep Down” — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
- “I’ll See You There Tomorrow” — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
- “Magic Island” (Encore) — The Dream Chapter: MAGIC
- “Miracle” (Encore) — Minisode 3: TOMORROW
- Surprise Encore Song #1
- Surprise Encore Song #2
- Surprise Encore Song #3
To close out their concert, TXT usually perform one to three surprise songs that change with every concert. The encore section of the show tends to be a lot freer, less choreographed, and more intimate, making it one of the fans’ favorite segments of the tour.