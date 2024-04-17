TXT cereal box: Where to buy, price, and more

The world of K-pop is all about collectibles and TXT are getting especially creative with their merchandise by partnering up with one of the biggest cereal brands in the United States.

Breakfast has just gotten sweeter because Soobin, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, and Taehyun are all getting their own limited-edition box of General Mills cereal. The collaboration will span a total of six different boxes, one for each of the five members, plus an extra group edition that will be exclusively available at Walmart.

What cereal flavor will each TXT member be associated with?

Well, MOAs know that Soobin is the bunny of the group so he was naturally assigned to Trix whose historical mascot is known as the Silly Rabbit or Tricks. Every other pairing appears to generally lean more towards arbitrary territory.

HueningKai is featured on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Yeonjun got Cookie Crisp (I guess a wolf is the closest thing they had to Yeonjun’s designated emoji of a fox), Beomgyu is featured on Lucky Charms, and Taehyun will be on boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios.

The limited Walmart edition with all five members will be Reese’s Puffs. Each box also contains a small cardboard cut-out of each of the respective members for the individual editions and the entire group for the special Walmart edition.

When will the TXT General Mills limited edition cereal boxes hit shelves and where will they be available?

According to General Mills’ official Instagram account boxes will start getting shipped out to retail stores across the United States on April 22. Some units were shipped early, leading to MOAs finding out about the partnership before it had been announced.

The Reese’s Puffs Walmart exclusive boxes will be available starting May 6. General Mills and TXT have not revealed plans to take the collaboration to the band’s homeland of South Korea or anywhere else in the world as yet.

How expensive are the TXT General Mills limited edition cereal boxes?

They only had ot5 txt Reese’s puffs cereal in my Walmart 😭😭😭 GAWD I NEED THE REST OF THEM pic.twitter.com/R2XWf1qhbn — fairy loves txtzb1 🙂 (@DEVlLNAYEON) April 12, 2024

General Mills’ multiple cereal boxes usually cost around four to five dollars depending on size, but as limited edition boxes, the TXT collaboration will most likely be more expensive. For example, a family-size 18.8 oz box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Breakfast Cereal is $4.93 at Walmart. A family size 17.8 oz box of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem limited edition Cinnamon Apple With Marshmallows Breakfast Cereal is over $10 pricier, selling for $16.87 at the same retailer.

There is no official information on pricing yet, however.

