(L-R) Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Soobin and Taehyun, members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2024 in Paris, France.
Photo by Peter White/Getty Images
Category:
Music

TXT cereal box: Where to buy, price, and more

Ok, I'm going to need five boxes of Yeonjun's Cookie Crisps right now.
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 09:03 am

The world of K-pop is all about collectibles and TXT are getting especially creative with their merchandise by partnering up with one of the biggest cereal brands in the United States.

Recommended Videos

Breakfast has just gotten sweeter because Soobin, HueningKai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun, and Taehyun are all getting their own limited-edition box of General Mills cereal. The collaboration will span a total of six different boxes, one for each of the five members, plus an extra group edition that will be exclusively available at Walmart.

What cereal flavor will each TXT member be associated with?

Well, MOAs know that Soobin is the bunny of the group so he was naturally assigned to Trix whose historical mascot is known as the Silly Rabbit or Tricks. Every other pairing appears to generally lean more towards arbitrary territory.

HueningKai is featured on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Yeonjun got Cookie Crisp (I guess a wolf is the closest thing they had to Yeonjun’s designated emoji of a fox), Beomgyu is featured on Lucky Charms, and Taehyun will be on boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios.

The limited Walmart edition with all five members will be Reese’s Puffs. Each box also contains a small cardboard cut-out of each of the respective members for the individual editions and the entire group for the special Walmart edition.

When will the TXT General Mills limited edition cereal boxes hit shelves and where will they be available?

According to General Mills’ official Instagram account boxes will start getting shipped out to retail stores across the United States on April 22. Some units were shipped early, leading to MOAs finding out about the partnership before it had been announced.

The Reese’s Puffs Walmart exclusive boxes will be available starting May 6. General Mills and TXT have not revealed plans to take the collaboration to the band’s homeland of South Korea or anywhere else in the world as yet.

How expensive are the TXT General Mills limited edition cereal boxes?

General Mills’ multiple cereal boxes usually cost around four to five dollars depending on size, but as limited edition boxes, the TXT collaboration will most likely be more expensive. For example, a family-size 18.8 oz box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Breakfast Cereal is $4.93 at Walmart. A family size 17.8 oz box of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem limited edition Cinnamon Apple With Marshmallows Breakfast Cereal is over $10 pricier, selling for $16.87 at the same retailer.

There is no official information on pricing yet, however.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.