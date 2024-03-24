Since their debut in 2019, TXT has only been on the rise. The five-member boy group from Big Hit Music has quickly become one of the most popular K-pop groups with hits like “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Chasing That Feeling.”

In that relatively short amount of time, TXT has established itself as a top group in the K-pop industry. As their star grows, they only continue to be in demand; luckily for MOA, it means it’s increasingly likely the group will play a show in a city near you.

The group recently finished up the “Act: Sweet Mirage” tour in late 2023. If you missed those shows, there’s no need to worry because TXT is already gearing up to hit the road once again with a brand-new tour.

Is TXT going on a world tour in 2024?

In March, Big Hit Music announced TXT will be embarking on the “Act: Promise” tour this spring. Though it promises to be a world tour, currently the group only has Korean and U.S. dates scheduled. If you’re located in other countries, you could still be in luck as more tour dates will be announced in the future.

TXT’s most recent tour had the group visiting several countries in Asia alongside tour stops in the U.S. Like many K-pop “world tours,” the group did not play any shows in Europe, Latin America, or Africa, but, hopefully, the soon-to-be-announced tour dates will remedy that. If TXT doesn’t visit your city or you can’t buy tickets, you’ll have the option to stream the Seoul shows online.

The tour will start off with three shows in Seoul before heading to the U.S. a little over a week later. Here are the announced dates so far: