TXT concert 2024 dates, tickets, and more

The universe has truly been kind to multis. After a pandemic and consequently, a halt in activities, it’s almost needless to say, K-pop fans deserved a win. And a win we got, MOA, because TXT is once again going on a world tour, and hopefully, this time around, all of us will be lucky enough to see them on stage.

The boys are joining quite a roster of idols going on tour and holding concerts abroad. IU, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and Ateez are also all heading to worldwide stages this year. It feels as though the stars themselves have aligned in our favor, granting us yet again, a world tour. Granted, this isn’t TXT’s first rodeo on stages worldwide, and they just left the stages this past December, but we’re not about to complain about more concerts. So here’s all the information that we know.

Which countries are TXT going to on the world tour?

via BIGHIT Music

A few months after their last tour ended — titled “Act: Sweet Mirage” — TXT is once again gifting us with stages worldwide — confirmed by HYBE itself. TXT’s World Tour 2024 will be kickstarting in Seoul, as usual, where the group will play three concerts from May 3 until May 5. Thankfully, these concerts will also be streamed online for all of us who can’t be there in person.

This upcoming tour will be titled “Act: Promise,” but aside from the initial concerts, there are no more dates announced. However, considering that HYBE called it a “world tour,” we can surely assume that it will expand to more countries around the globe. In their last tour, TXT performed all over Asia — including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore — but they also visited several cities in the US.

In total, their last tour amassed 15 dates, and, unsurprisingly, European, Latin American, and African fans were left with nothing but crumbs and terribly pixelated livestreams. Hopefully, this time around, more dates will be announced, but we can surely expect the aforementioned cities to make it onto the list, considering the group allegedly earned over $40 million in international ticket sales.

Where to get TXT tickets?

via HYBE Labels

At this exact moment, tickets for the “Act: Promise” world tour in Seoul are not yet on sale. In fact, the BIGHIT website still has a “coming soon” warning when attempting to purchase tickets. However, we can still speculate on the prices. Last year, in-person tickets ranged from 154,000 won ($115 US dollars) for General Seats to 198,000 won for VIP tickets (approximately $150).

Alternatively, the price for online live-streaming tickets was 59,400 won ($45 US dollars) for a one-day pass and 110,000 won ($76 dollars) for a two-day pass. Considering there will be three dates, the in-concert ticket prices should remain similar, but the online streaming pass is likely to increase in value if you wish to watch all three concerts.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until we can get a bit more information on the tour. Especially, because we are in dire need of saving up some cash.