Will there be a LE SSERAFIM US tour?

LE SSERAFIM is one of the fastest-growing K-Pop girl groups of the past few years.

Debuting as recently as early 2022, the five-member band from South Korean HYBE subsidiary label Source Music, achieved global success instantly, especially following their second extended play Antifragile, which was released in October of that same year. It made LE SSERAFIM the K-Pop girl group to make the Billboard 200 in the least amount of time since their debut, peaking at 14.

Staring 2024 with a bang, the group, composed of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae, was announced as one of the acts performing at Coachella, alongside fellow South Korean acts ATEEZ and The Rose. In a trend that has defined LE SSERAFIM’s short career thus far, they also became the fastest K-pop group to be featured in the influential musical festival after less than two years as a band.

Coachella takes place between April 12 and 21 in California, but will Fearnots around the rest of the country get to see their favorite group live in 2024 as well?

Is LE SSERAFIM preparing a US tour in 2024?

For now, Coachella is LE SSERAFIM’s only confirmed concert in the United States for 2024. That doesn’t mean that more won’t be added in time, and it might be a more likely scenario than you would think.

The girls of LE SSERAFIM are expected to release new music in early 2024 after their first studio album Unforgiven came out in May of last year. Seeing as output in K-pop is regular and constant, the “Perfect Night” artists will likely announce new material soon, and fans are hoping a tour announcement will follow suit. Possibly at a global scale, judging by Yunjin’s comments about hopes and dreams for the new year.

january we got yunjin solo collab announcements, february comeback announcements? march le sserafim comeback? and april coachella… possibly a tour after that pic.twitter.com/YkdGABjWXq — ez (@writtenbyhuh) January 17, 2024 Your goals for 2024?



🐍 lots of good music. And staying healthy. And hopefully we’ll be able to go meet more of our fans all around the globe.



again looking at yunjin’s expression because she can’t lie… le sserafim’s first world tour is coming yall 👀 pic.twitter.com/orun3DTQDj — 누텔라 (@SoshifyMe) January 15, 2024

The group first went on tour in 2023, albeit only covering select Asian countries including, of course, South Korea and Japan, as well as Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand. Their first U.S. promotional tour only took place in late 2023 as they visited New York and Los Angeles to promote Unforgiven and their Overwatch 2 collaboration song “Perfect Night.”

Apart from a few media appearances, and their upcoming Coachella set, the quintet has yet to headline a concert in the U.S. Hopefully 2024 will be the year that changes.