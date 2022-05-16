Watch: Travis Scott gives first televized performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has finally returned to the televised stage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, some six months after his reputation was marred by the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott, in an eerie, all-white set reminiscent of Game of Thrones, performed his song “Mafia” onstage at the show, which he attended with partner Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi.

Travis Scott performimg MAFIA live at the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lzmgb2tSk6 — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) May 16, 2022

Scott’s public appearances have been extremely limited since late last year, when 10 people died as a result of a crowd-crush at his Astroworld festival in Houston. The tragedy has brought on the cancellation of many brand partnerships, with Scott facing lawsuits worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

This story is developing.