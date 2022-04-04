Watch: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at 2022 Grammys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken at the 2022 Grammys via a pre-taped message recorded in his Kyiv bunker, calling on celebrities to not remain silent about the invasion.

Appearing ahead of John Legend’s performance of “Free”, Zelensky gave an impassioned and harrowing speech speaking about how important it is for him and Ukraine that people speak up.

“The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people. “Our children draw swooping rockets, not shooting stars. Over 400 children have been injured and 153 children died, and we will never see them drawing. Our parents are happy to wake up in the morning in bomb shelters but alive. Our loved ones don’t know if we will be together again. The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence.”

Zelensky also spoke about how plenty of Ukraine’s musicians aren’t attending lavish award shows — they’re instead defending their country against the Russian invasion. Some members of Ukraine’s Eurovision entry, Kalush Orchestra, are a part of the defense effort despite them affirming that they’ll still compete in the contest.

“Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today to tell our story. Tell the truth about the war on your social networks and TV, but not silence. And then peace will come to all our cities.

Here is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pre-taped speech at the #Grammys, introducing a performance for Ukraine from John Legend: "Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals." https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/43fcZTrjQK — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

In addition to Zelensky’s speech, which was rumored ahead of his appearance, the Grammys also showcased Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, as well as poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, all of whom performed with Legend.

This tribute is in stark contrast to last week’s Oscars, which displayed a few text slides in the midst of the ceremony affirming the Academy’s solidarity with the country.