What Guitar Does Ed Sheeran Play?

When it comes to guitar-based pop music, one of the biggest names in the genre is Ed Sheeran. The award-winning songwriter, producer, and musician have produced some of the biggest hits of the past decade with his skillful guitar playing and brilliant singing.

While Sheeran may have been quite silent throughout 2020, the pop artist recently shared the first single off his fifth studio record Bad Habits. While it wasn’t the most beloved song that he’s released it still remained true to Sheeran’s sound.

Given his style, the guitar has become one of the most important aspects of Sheeran’s image and he’s particular on which guitar he uses. When it comes to selecting the right instrument for him there is one well-respected guitar brand that Sheeran chooses.

What Guitar Does Ed Sheeran Use?

The guitar that Ed Sheeran most commonly uses is a Martin LX1 Series acoustic guitar. This guitar is perfect for the pop artist as its ¾ size makes it the perfect travel and stage companion as it is lighter and smaller making it easier to move.

Sheeran made this guitar so renowned that Martin did a collaboration with the artist producing multiple Signature Edition Martin LX1E Guitars, included the latest 2017 model branded with Ed Sheeran’s album “Divide’s” logo.

While Sheeran doesn’t only play acoustic guitars he does almost exclusively play instruments crafted by the legendary guitar brand Martin. When it comes to electric models, however, Sheeran has been seen to use a Paul Reed Smith Hollowbody II Acquableux Electric Guitar.