What happened to Toby Keith’s son?

County great Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024, at the age of 62, after living with stomach cancer for several years. Keith’s death drew attention to the songwriter’s private life and Keith’s only son, Stelen Keith Covel.

Interest in Covel was heightened because Covel, who was 27 when his dad died, shared a moving photo of him with his father on Instagram shortly before Keith’s passing.

A few days after Keith’s death, Covel also posted on Instagram a touching picture of himself as a young boy with his father, playing together in a pool, captioned in part, “You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero.”

Who is Toby Keith’s son?

Unlike some celebrity children, Toby Keith’s son, Stelen Keith Covel, is open about his private life. According to Instagram, Covel married Haley Covel in 2021. According to LinkedIn, the Covels live in the Oklahoma City area.

For work, Covel invests in real estate, his LinkedIn profile says. According to LinkedIn, Covel owns 405 Burger Bar in Norman, Oklahoma, and several other ventures, including Sellout Crowd Media, a web company covering Oklahoma sports. According to Covel’s LinkedIn bio, he’s an ” … [E]xperienced founder with a demonstrated history of working in the entertainment industry.”

Meanwhile, Covel, Keith’s youngest, has two older sisters. The eldest, Shelley Covel Rowland, has a different dad, but Keith adopted her after he married her mom, Tricia Lucus, the mother of all of Keith’s children. Then there’s Krystal Keith, who has followed her father’s footsteps into music.

Over the years, Covel has also been open about his relationship with his famous father. In 2014, he posted an adorable picture with Keith when Covel was young. “Tell me where I get it from … [T]hey always wonder who, then they meet my pops and tell him Stelen’s just another you,” the caption said.