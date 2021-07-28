In the ‘2000s Akon was one of the RNB artists who ruled over the decade. Boasting plenty of platinum songs and the Guinness World Record for the number one selling artist for master ringtones in the world, Akon was unmatched during his reign.

With massive hits like “Smack That”, “I Wanna Love You” and “Lonely” it would be hard to have been mature age during the era and not having heard the name Akon.

Despite his popularity, there is one thing that remained widely unknown about Akon and that was his real name. With a stage name as simple and well known as Akon, it should come as no surprise his true name is quite lengthy.

What is Akon’s real name?

Akon’s full name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam. With 52 letters and 12 words, it’s no wonder the musician chose to roll with the much shorter stage name Akon.

The name comes from Akon’s Senegalese heritage and while he was born and raised in Missouri he spent much of his childhood in the West African country of Senegal even referring to it as his hometown.

Although Akon rose to fame throughout the start of the ‘2000s it wasn’t until 2009 that the RNB singer shared his full name publicly. This came during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show where he explained to Ellen the origins of his name.

“Well in certain parts of Africa there are traditions,” Akon said. “The First – no the second son of the first son of- something like that.”

“Akon is a lot easier and it’s the middle name. No one ever uses their middle name you noticed that? No one uses their middle name why do we have it? So I decided to use it.”