What is an albatross? Taylor Swift’s new song title, explained

The Tortured Poets Department era is well and truly upon us. The best time to be a Taylor Swift fan is definitely the lead-up to a new album as the singer gradually reveals more and more information about the music waiting for us on the other end of that release date. Unfortunately, a leak forced Taylor to reveal the tracklist all at once a few days following her show-stopping album announcement at the Grammys, but the award-winning artist is still gifting fans with new bonus track reveals every weekend on stage at the Eras Tour.

The latest was a song called “The Albatross,” announced by Taylor as a new bonus track (joining “The Manuscript” and “The Bolter”) accompanied, of course, with a fresh album cover for those who are willing to spend all their money collecting different versions of essentially the same thing (no judgment! okay, a little judgment…).

What is an albatross and what could Taylor Swift’s new song be about?

On Feb. 23, when Taylor Swift was performing in Sydney, Australia, she revealed that a new version of her new album The Tortured Poets Department is available for pre-order, featuring new cover art and an exclusive bonus track titled “The Albatross.” On the alternative cover, the (we assume) lyrics “Am I allowed to cry?” appear scattered over a picture of Taylor looking flustered and melancholic.

An albatross is a large seabird (it has the largest wingspan of any bird) more commonly found in the Antarctic Ocean and North Pacific. Most albatrosses nest on remote islands and form strong pair bonds with their mate, which tend to last a lifetime. Of course, the term should be featured in Taylor’s song metaphorically, and one of the most famous symbolic meanings associated with this large bird comes from the work of a fellow tortured poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

In Coleridge’s narrative poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” a sailor tells a tale of the time he killed an albatross that had brought good fortune to his ship. After he shot it with a crossbow, his crew mates started to die one by one, leaving the mariner to witness their suffering alone. As he realizes what he’s done and bears the guilt of interfering with nature, he wears the bird’s carcass around his neck as punishment. This originated the expression “albatross around your neck,” which means carrying a burden, something that is hindering you from your goals, and which oppresses you.

Is “The Albatross” about Joe Alwyn?

Since fans are convinced The Tortured Poets Department will be largely dedicated to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup after being in a relationship for six years, everyone was quick to associate this albatross idiom with the singer’s ex-boyfriend. Previous songs released by Taylor such as “Renegade” and “You’re Losing Me,” as well as fans’ close observation of Joe’s public behavior, have convinced Swifties that the British actor wasn’t a fan of Taylor’s constant exposure and preferred a more private lifestyle.

Fans believe Taylor became much more reserved during her time dating Joe and missed out on a lot of freedoms she had previously enjoyed, either while single or dating other, more outgoing celebrities. In this sense, and considering songs like those mentioned above, Joe could have been like an albatross around Taylor’s neck. The two’s relationship, which many, and perhaps even Taylor, believed would be for life, can also be compared to the albatross’s habit of preferring isolated oceanic islands to nest with its lifelong partner.

“The Albatross” could also be about Taylor Swift’s job

Welcome back Charles Baudelaire https://t.co/gzgGLR6FoF — Robs is sweet like 🍯 (@robinxmoods) February 23, 2024

Another theory has tied the albatross around Taylor’s neck to fame as a heavy burden she must carry for choosing a career as a mainstream singer-songwriter. The singer has talked repeatedly about how writing music is what she most loves to do in the world, which is part of the reason why she has released 11 studio albums in less than 20 years. That, of course, has resulted in her becoming one of the most famous artists on the planet, especially over the last few years. While that lifestyle comes with benefits most of us can not even conceive of, that kind of exposure has undeniable disadvantages like the lack of privacy. Like Taylor sings in “Dear Reader,” “The greatest of luxuries is your secrets.”

Contributing to this theory is yet another poem, this time “L’Albatros” (“The Albatross”) by Charles Baudelaire. In it, the author compares the majestic bird to a poet. The Albatross is imposing and grand while soaring through the skies but can look awkward and clumsy when it lands on a ship — much like the poet, who, when taken out of their natural habitat, feels out of place and misunderstood. The real world clips the poet’s wings.

“The Poet is like the prince of the clouds

Who haunts the storm and laughs at the archer;

Exiled on the ground amid the jeers,

His giant wings prevent him from walking.”

All of these theories are nothing but speculation, but the imagery and poetic history of the “albatross” are certainly rich and worth exploring. We can’t wait to hear this song and see what Taylor chose to do with it when The Tortured Poets Department drops on April 19, 2024.