What Is CeeLo Green’s Net Worth?

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen CeeLo Green. The award-winning artist has been relatively quiet for the past couple of years, but that’s not to say he hasn’t been working. His last album, CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway, was released in 2020, and he was even featured on the Masked Singer UK as the “Monster” that same year. But it seems that the momentum that once catapulted Green to fame has since diminished, leaving the artist to fade a bit from the spotlight. CeeLo has created an impressive resume over the years, and after all the work he’s put in, he should be living comfortably enough to retire now that his time in the sun is potentially over. But how much has musical icon made so far?

Born May 30th, 1974, CeeLo Green⏤whose real name is Thomas DeCarlo Callaway⏤started his singing career in church before forming the Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob, with members T-Mo, Khujo, and Big Gipp. The group began seeing success with their debut album Soul Food in 1996, which earned itself a #8 on the Billboard Top R&B/HipHop Albums chart and went certified Gold. It was their second album, Still Standing, that began to draw attention to Green’s melodic voice and amazing prowess as a rapper. Boosted by the newfound attention, Green left Goodie Mob to pursue a solo career and signed with Arista Records to release his first two albums, Cee-Lo Green and His Perfect Imperfections, in 2002 and Cee-Lo Green… Is the Soul Machine 2004.

Unfortunately, the albums did not do as well as Green had hoped, and Arista released him soon after. Deterred by his first experience as a solo act, Green returned to a group dynamic when he formed Gnarls Barkley with DJ Danger Mouse in 2006. The duo released the album St. Elsewhere later that year, and their single, “Crazy,” reached 4x Platinum before Rolling Stone magazine awarded it Best Song of The Decade. The duo released another album, The Odd Couple, in 2008, but unfortunately they could not attain the same amount of reception that they did for St. Elsewhere. Though it hasn’t been confirmed that the two have parted ways, Gnarls Barkley has not released any new music since their second album.

Determined to make it as a solo artist, Green returned in 2010 to release “F**k You” on YouTube, and the song was played more than two million times in under a week. He included the hit single on the album The Lady Killer later that year and attempted to follow up on the success with the Christmas album Cee Lo’s Magic Moment in 2012. Green then released Heart Blanche in 2015, and it was five years before he released his most recent album, CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway.

Although his solo music career has not been as eventful as he might’ve hoped, Green has managed to stay busy throughout the course of his entertainment career and, along the way, found that he has a knack for voiceover work. As a result, his voice has been featured in numerous films and shows including The Brak Show (2002), Robot Chicken (2007), The Boondocks (2008), Hotel Transylvania (2012), and Teen Titans Go! (2017). Green has also found steady work on various reality shows. He was a coach on Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5 of The Voice and even performed on the popular Lip Sync Battle against comedian Russell Peters in 2016.

What Is CeeLo Green’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Green is only worth $10 million. Though it is a small sum compared to what other celebrities have, it certainly isn’t bad. Is it enough to retire on? Maybe. But if we had to guess, as ambitious as he is, CeeLo Green won’t be content with that. Though it’s been a quiet last few years for the Gnarls Barkley artist, we have a feeling that he’s planning on making a grand return in the near future.