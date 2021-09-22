Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has always had an affinity for making headlines. The drummer-turned-pop-culture-icon is usually a quiet man whose actions and experiences have become loud proclamations of who Travis Barker is. Recently, he’s made headlines again for starting a new relationship with wealthy socialite Kourtney Kardashian. Kardashian even proclaimed Barker to be her “baby daddy” as she presented with Meghan Fox at the MTV VMAs this year, sparking speculation that the relationship has become so serious that the couple is actually considering having children together.

Of course, with Kardashian’s net worth, you can be sure that if the couple were to have a child, that kid would be taken care of financially. But what about Barker’s net worth? How much money is he bringing to the table?

Born on November 14th, 1975, Travis Barker began his musical career after high school as the drummer for various local punk rock bands like Snot and the Aquabats. It wasn’t until the Aquabats went on tour with the more famous band Blink-182 that Barker got the chance to fill in as their drummer in 1998.

Blink-182 released their first album, Enema of the State, in 1999 and rose to stardom with singles like “All The Small Things” and “What’s My Age Again?” Since then, the band has released five more albums: Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001), Blink-182 (2003), Neighborhoods (2011), California (2016), and their most recent, Nine (2019).

But just because he’s Blink-182’s drummer doesn’t mean that Barker can’t play for other bands. Since 2002, Barker has also been a drummer for the Transplants, Box Car Racer, Expensive Taste, Goldfinger, and even rapper Yelawolf. He also released a solo album, Give The Drummer Some, in 2011.

What Is Travis Barker’s Net Worth?

Thanks to his popularity as the drummer of Blink-182, Barker also became a pop culture icon and businessman. He started the clothing line Famous Stars & Straps in 1999 and even has a record label, La Salle Records, which he’s owned since 2004. He’s also been featured in several shows and films including American Pie, Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, The Simpsons, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

With a decent number of accomplishments throughout his career, Travis has made a decent amount of money. But how much are we talking here?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barker is currently worth $50 million, which isn’t bad for a guy who started out as a drummer and grew to become a household name. Of course, he’s still not as rich as his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian⏤whose net worth is currently $65 million⏤but he’s not so far behind that he can’t catch up in a few years.

If having kids really is on the table for the couple in the near future, then at least Barker will have no problem meeting Kardashian halfway on baby clothes when the time finally comes.