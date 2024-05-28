What was the Spotify Car Thing release date?

Spotify‘s Car Thing is a dedicated in-car controller designed to bring the music streaming experience to vehicles lacking modern audio capabilities. However, despite its initial promise, the Car Thing’s journey was short-lived, leaving many users disappointed and frustrated.

Recommended Videos

Spotify’s Car Thing was officially released in February 2022, marking the company’s first foray into hardware. Priced at $90, the device was designed to act as a remote control for the Spotify app, allowing users to stream music in cars that lacked Bluetooth audio capabilities. The Car Thing featured a touchscreen display, physical buttons, and voice control, making it a convenient addition to any vehicle.

Spotify users enthusiastically welcomed the release of the Car Thing, which they saw as a solution to their in-car music needs. The device promised to enhance the driving experience by providing easy access to Spotify’s vast music library without the need for a smartphone. However, despite its initial success, Spotify quickly discontinued the Car Thing.

When will Spotify’s Car Thing stop working?

Image via Spotify

In an unexpected turn of events, Spotify announced in May 2024 that the Car Thing would cease functioning entirely starting Dec. 9, 2024. This decision left many users disappointed and frustrated, as they invested a considerable sum in a device that will soon become obsolete. The company is not offering refunds either, which means some consumers who just bought a Car Thing have basically burned their money.

The discontinuation of the Car Thing has broader implications for consumers and the tech industry as a whole. As technology advances, the reliance on software support and updates becomes more pronounced. Devices not regularly updated can quickly become obsolete, leaving consumers with expensive gadgets that no longer function as intended.

In the case of the Car Thing, many users have called for Spotify to open-source the device, allowing the community to develop and maintain the software independently. So, while Spotify has decided they will no longer sell the Car Thing, the existing devices could still function properly after Dec. 9 and even be used to control other apps. That sounds like a good compromise, but these appeals have fallen on deaf ears. Spotify is adamant on their decision to render the Car Thing useless, creating a wave of electronic waste just so no one else can use a tool they are getting rid of.

the release and subsequent discontinuation of Spotify’s Car Thing serve as a cautionary tale for consumers and manufacturers alike. The story underscores the need for greater transparency and regulation in the tech industry to protect consumers against sudden product discontinuations.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more