What’s the Volvo XC40 Recharge commercial ‘Bomb diggy bomb’ song?

Let’s be real, nobody likes watching commercials, but from time to time, we just can’t shake a certain song. This time, it’s that “bomb diggy bomb,” song in the Volvo XC40 Recharge commercial.

Even if originality isn’t exactly a priority when it comes to car commercials, they still stick in our minds. We usually just see a car cruising around with a happy family, and there’s always a catchy tune playing in the background. But they always seem to use the same set of songs in these ads, and it’s kind of always the same artist like Kanye West and Coldplay in perfume or car commercials, but not this time! So here’s the song that is just living in our minds rent-free.

Which song is in the Volvo 2023 commercial?

If you’ve been racking your brain trying to figure out the song from the Volvo commercial, don’t fret, we’re here to put your mind at ease. The song featured in the commercial is “Cobrastyle” by Teddybears featuring Mad Cobra. It’s an older track, and you’ve probably come across it repeatedly over the past two decades, so it’s no wonder you’ve caught on.

Released in 2004 on the album “After the Sunset,” this Swedish song by Teddybears, features Jamaican singer Mad Cobra. Despite being by a group from Sweden, the song quickly gained popularity in European circles before making its way to North America. In fact, you may have heard it in TV shows like Teen Wolf, The Dropout, and even Grey’s Anatomy. It’s just the perfect song for television.

So there you have it, you can now rest easy knowing the song once and for all. Heck, you might even want to add it to your daily playlist – we all need a little pick-me-up that doesn’t come from a TV ad.