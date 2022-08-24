When does BTS RM’s photo-folio come out? How to pre-order ‘Me, Myself & RM: Entirety’

After Jungkook, RM is the second BTS member to release his Photo-Folio project, titled Me, Myself & RM: Entirety. Ever since its announcement via a tweet on Aug. 19, fans have been anxiously waiting for a release date. In the meantime, the band has been dropping various teaser photos and videos on their official Twitter and Instagram accounts, just to give the BTS ARMY a taste of what’s to come. Thankfully, it’s now known that fans won’t have to wait for much longer until they can purchase RM’s Photo-Folio, as BTS has finally revealed the release details through a Weverse notice.

For the curious minds wondering what RM’s Photo-Folio will contain, don’t worry, there’s an answer for that as well. Of course, the 80-page photobook will be the main star, but with their order, fans will also get two posters, two photocards, a postage stamp, and two bookmarks, the special items chosen by RM himself. That’s a lot of inclusions, which will certainly make ARMY happy.

‘Me, Myself & RM: Entirety’ release and pre-order details

Actually, instead of one, there will be two release dates for this “Special 8 Photo-Folio.” For global fans, Me, Myself & RM: Entirety will officially release on Sep. 5. Unfortunately for U.S. fans, the wait until Nov. 7 for their copies to ship. As was the case with Jungkook’s Photo-Folio, if you want to grab your copy of Me, Myself & RM: Entirety as soon as possible, you can pre-order it on the Weverse Shop, starting from 11am on Aug. 25 KST.

Since RM’s Photo-Folio promotion phase has been a bit different from Jungkook’s, there’s no way to know what else fans can expect until the release date. However, taking into account how involved each member was in the elaboration of their own Photo-Folios, it’d make sense for fans to be allowed a sneak peek into that process. There’s a likelihood this will happen, considering that, on Aug. 20, RM shared a skit video where it’s possible to hear little snippets of conversations between him and other people involved in the project. In this footage, RM talks about little details of the Photo-Folio, considering props, and even the authenticity behind the project.

Because this video seems to serve as another teaser, those interested in the behind-the-scenes process should expect a longer version of it (hopefully, with actual film footage) to drop in the next few weeks. The insight will surely be well received by ARMY, as will Me, Myself & RM: Entirety.