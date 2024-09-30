Where is Oasis playing in North America?

There are a lot of catchy ’90s tunes that evoke nostalgia, but I have a soft spot for “Wonderwall.” I can’t help but smile if the hit Oasis tune is being used in a TV scene, and while the band is responsible for tons of other iconic songs, it’s no wonder that this Britpop anthem has endured the test of time. Besides that memorable single, Oasis — more specifically, the Gallagher brothers — are known for years of sibling rivalry and outright violence, which is why their 2025 tour is such massive news.

After fans learned Oasis was going on tour in Ireland and the U.K., they crossed their fingers that they would add some North American tour dates, too. Thankfully, this dream has come true! So, let’s find out where Oasis is playing in Canada and the U.S. Are they coming through your city? And do you still know all the lyrics to “Wonderwall?”

Oasis will perform in several North American cities in late summer 2025. On Aug. 24th, 2025, they will perform at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. On Aug. 28th, 2025, they will play at Solider Field in Chicago. If you live near New York or New Jersey, there’s good news: on Aug. 31st, 2025, you can catch Liam and Noel at the MetLifeStadium. Then, on Sept. 6th, they will play at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, before playing in Mexico City at the Estadio GNP Seguros on Sept. 12th.

As Deadline reported, you can get tickets on Ticketmaster on Oct. 4th, 2024. If you want to get in early (and of course you do, right?!), you can head to Oasis.com and register for the presale, which will be on Oct. 3rd. If you live in any of the places where Oasis is coming, mark your calendars now! And if you’re Matty Healy, you’re probably thrilled that your wishes came true (but maybe not so happy that Taylor Swift wrote so many songs about you).

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s more recent public statements are definitely perfect examples of how people have the right to change their minds. In 2023, Noel was interviewed by Spin Magazine and said “Oasis did everything it set out to do and more.” He showcased his trademark honesty when he added, “It was a moment in time and if you missed it, tough sh*t.” Well, if you were too young when Definitely Maybe or (What’s The Story) Morning Glory were released to see Oasis perform, you now get the chance to see them.

But while Noel and Liam have changed their minds about playing together again, does Noel still think negatively about U.S. concertgoers? He once said that when he was recording (What’s The Story) Morning Glory at the Wales-based studio Rockfield Studios, sheep “were staring blankly at me while I was singing and they didn’t look very impressed.” He added, “It certainly prepared me for audiences in America.” Awkward…

As often happens when a beloved band announces tour dates, those who live in the cities where Oasis is touring are thrilled… and everyone else is bummed that they won’t get to sing along to “Wonderwall.” The band’s Instagram post about the five tour dates is full of people asking them to come to Boston/Italy/Argentina/etc.

Since I’m sure that Oasis’s North America tour will be a massive success, I bet they’ll add more dates in the future… if Liam and Noel can get along, that is.

