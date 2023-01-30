John Mayer recently announced he’ll be embarking on his first-ever truly solo tour as the musician is returning to his roots and will perform every night without the help of an accompanying band. In the official social media announcement, Mayer says he’ll be performing old, new, and unreleased songs on “acoustic, electric, and piano” as a one-man band. The North American leg of the tour will begin on March 11 and end on April 14. Afterward, he will tour one final time with band Dead & Company in May.

While Mayer will be performing his own material alone this time around, he will be accompanied on tour by a relatively newer artist, Alec Benjamin. Lizzy McAlpine was initially set as an opening act, but she has since announced that a scheduling conflict would keep her off the tour. Check back here for any updates on a replacement.

unfortunately, due to a last minute scheduling conflict, i will no longer be able to join @JohnMayer on his solo acoustic tour 🙁 but i love u all and i’ll see you in april for my headline tour <3 — lizzy mcalpine (@LizzyMcAlpine) January 27, 2023

If you’re planning on buying tickets and want to check out the support before your concert date, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Alec Benjamin?

Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Benjamin became interested in music at a young age.

While attending the University of Southern California, he self-released his first single, “Paper Crown,” in 2014, which he recorded in his dorm room. After a contract with Columbia Records fell through, he self-funded a tour in Europe. His breakthrough would come in 2019 when he released the now-platinum “Let Me Down Slowly” with singer Alessia Cara.

In 2022, he released his second album, (Un)Commentary, following the success of his single, “Shadow of Mine.” In an episode of Sound Mind’s Unmasked, he opened up about his history with obsessive compulsive disorder and how music and therapy have helped him take care of his mental health.

Tickets for John Mayer‘s tour go on sale on Feb. 3 through Ticketmaster.