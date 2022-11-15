It is that time of the year again, as the Grammys have officially announced their nominations for this year. The 2023 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus starting at 5 pm on Feb. 5, 2023. Music’s biggest night is going to be filled with the best musicians of 2022, so we will likely be in for quite a show for their 65th anniversary.

But with so many talented artists up for awards, it is worth noting who received the most nominations this year, especially as the amount of nominations that artist has received has contributed to them reaching a Grammy nomination record.

Who has the most Grammy nominations for 2023?

Taking the record for the most Grammy nominations in 2023 is the queen herself, Beyoncé. Beyoncé has been nominated for a total of nine Grammy Awards, for the following:

Record of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

Album of the Year for Renaissance.

Song of the Year for “Break My Soul.”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.

Best R&B Performance for “Virgo’s Groove.”

Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”

Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Be Alive” (from King Richard).

With these nominations, she has tied her husband Jay Z for the most Grammy Award nominations with both members of the couple receiving a total of 88 nominations. They also hold the record for the most Grammy awards won by a couple with a total of 49 wins between them. Beyoncé herself holds a couple of records with the most nominations held by a female artist, as well as the most won by a female artist and the most won by a vocalist with a total of 28 wins. In fact, if she wins more than three Grammy Awards this year she will break the record held by Georg Solti and have the most Grammy Awards ever given to one artist.

With over 90 different categories there were many other talented artists who were also nominated with Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Adele, ABBA, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + The Machine, Björk, and Mary J. Blige all receiving nominations in at least one category. There is even a category for video game composers this year for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. You can read through the full list of nominees here. Make sure to catch the Grammy Awards live on CBS and on Paramount Plus starting at 5 pm on Feb. 5, 2023.