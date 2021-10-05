Willow Smith Opens Up About Cyberstalker That Broke Into Her Home

Willow Smith is opening up about an incident revolving around an internet stalker that left her shaken, according to People.

The recording artist said in this week’s Red Table Talk while speaking with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris that she had been cyberstalked for years by the stranger leading up to the incident.

“Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary…This guy was doing that to me. And he was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually…He basically got my patterns. During December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy, crazy times.”

Her acclaimed Facebook Watch show has tackled other tough topics in the past, including cancel culture back in a June 2020 episode.

“I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all…But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

The 20-year-old daughter of actor Will Smith starred alongside her dad back in 2007 in I Am Legend. She later gained quite the name for herself with hits like 2010’s Whip My Hair and 2015’s Wait A Minute!, which went certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. In 2021, her single, Transparent Soul featuring Travis Barker reached number one on the Billboard Rock Streaming chart.

Her show Red Table Talk has earned her two NAACP Image Awards and two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.