XG World Tour 2024 tickets, dates, and more

Starting with their 2022 debut, XG continues to be one of the most unique groups in pop music today. You could describe them as a K-pop group as they do promote in Korea but the group is made up of Japanese members and their songs are almost entirely in English. With such a global approach to their music, it was about time for XG to embark on a World Tour.

The group dropped their debut mini album, New DNA, in 2023 after releasing critically acclaimed singles like “Shooting Star,” “Girl Gvng,” and “Puppet Show.” XG quickly amassed a group of dedicated fans known as ALPHAZ thanks to their strong dance skills, impressive performances, and musical talents. After releasing their latest single, “Woke Up,” XG announced they’ll be heading on a North American leg of their 2024 World Tour, “The First Howl.”

How to get XG World Tour 2024 tickets

According to the group’s official website, members of XG’s fanclub will get early priority access to tickets on June 11, 2024 at 10 am local time. If you’re one of the lucky ALPHAZ to get access, you’ll have a full 24 hours to purchase tickets early. Tickets will be available to everyone on June 14 at 10am local time. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis so if you want to register for early access, check their website for more information.

【XG 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL"】Advanced ticket sale and enrollment campaign, limited to members only for the North American leg of XG's 1st WORLD TOUR "The first HOWL" are confirmed!https://t.co/C2GPifqiby#XG_1stWORLDTOUR#ThefirstHOWL#XGALX pic.twitter.com/ykmqRBHxqs — XG OFFICIAL (@XGOfficial_) June 6, 2024

XG’s World Tour began in May 2024 with performances in Osaka and Yokohama, Japan. The rest of the Asia Leg begins in July and ends in August. These are the remaining dates (the XG website notes that dates in Greater China will be added in the future) :

Jul 11, 2024 – Seoul at Yes24 Live Hall

Jul 13, 2024 – Taipei at Taipei International Convention Center

Jul 16, 2024 – Singapore at The Star Theatre

Aug 2, 2024 – Manila at Smart Araneta Coliseum

Aug 4, 2024 – Bangkok at UOB Live

Aug 7, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur at Mega Star Arena

The North American leg of the tour begins in October. These are the dates:

Oct 4, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA at the Peacock Theater

Oct 8, 2024 – San Francisco, CA at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 12, 2024 – Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre

Oct 14, 2024 – Sugarland, TX at Smart Financial Centre

Oct 16, 2024 – Atlanta, GA at Gas South Arena

Oct 18, 2024 – New York City, NY at Theater at MSG

Oct 21, 2024 – Chicago, IL at Wintrust Arena

Though details have yet to be announced, the group’s website teases dates in Europe, South America, and Australia to come.

